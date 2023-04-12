Mike Burner

Just over a thousand days ago, COVID-19 restrictions were in place. We wore masks and we were under lockdown. We were told to keep six feet apart, yet the tragedy of George Floyd happened and the world rose up in protests –  some were peaceful, some were violent. In Kansas protests were statewide. Newspapers and news stations scrambled to get the stories on the front line of major protests.

I was asked for my participation in a peaceful protest in Junction City and hundreds showed up in the tri-county area, from as close as Salina and Manhattan and some as far as Hutchinson. People came to our town to participate and because of the military presence.