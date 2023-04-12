Just over a thousand days ago, COVID-19 restrictions were in place. We wore masks and we were under lockdown. We were told to keep six feet apart, yet the tragedy of George Floyd happened and the world rose up in protests – some were peaceful, some were violent. In Kansas protests were statewide. Newspapers and news stations scrambled to get the stories on the front line of major protests.
I was asked for my participation in a peaceful protest in Junction City and hundreds showed up in the tri-county area, from as close as Salina and Manhattan and some as far as Hutchinson. People came to our town to participate and because of the military presence.
Even soldiers came and spoke from Minneapolis, Minn., where George Floyd was killed by the police.
Chief John Lamb, our new police chief at JCPD, had only been on the force for six months by the day of the protest. He, along with Mayor Jeff Underhill, took the stage and spoke as well at the protest. It was a joyful day to spend with elected officials and we also had a chance to get people registered to vote. Trish Giordano, a former JCPD captain, was also in attendance and now serves as a county commissioner. Pastor of Flint Hills Baptist Church BJ Solander preached and led the rally in prayer.
People who attended such as United Cross Toby Williamson Kenisha Collins, a former soldier on Fort Riley, blessed us with an amazing speech. Cheryl Freeman, Michelle Brown, Alicia Simmons, Brenda Turner, Kimberly Sanchez, Kaleigh Turner, Kenya Jackson and Jeffrey Winger, of Chapman, came waving large American flags. Anthony Frischmeyer of the Circles of Hope in Hutchinson, which is one of my good friends, also spoke and brought his family to the protest.
Churches that attended were Seocnd Missionary Baptist Church along with Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr of Manhattan Kansas was in attendance along with Gregory Taylor who served also an organizer for the peaceful protest. This was my third protest against police brutality my passion comes from my own brother Bruce Patterson who was killed by JCPD officers in 1989.
Since our new police Chief John Lamb has come to the city it has been a more transparent and diverse police department and the crime rate is constantly dropping.
On Thursday Jan. 28, 2021, when Chief Lamb and his officers along with his advisory council took a new initiative to walk through the neighborhoods of Junction City listening to the residence concerns the purpose was to familiarize the residents with the officers of each neighborhood to help develop better relationships with officers and the community.
In my opinion, this has turned the city’s police station around into a more cooperative diverse and more transparent police force than ever before. We are as a community could not have a better police chief.
The day of the protest Sheriff Dan Jackson also issued a statement and said as a law enforcement community we must do better and called for swift justice against the officers and the George Floyd case in Minneapolis. Jackson went on to say the right to assemble and peacefully protest is crucial in a free society. Junction City has come a long way with some amazing people with some amazing things that they have done.
With Women’s History Month observed last month, I must mention my grandmother Geraldine Turner, of Junction City. In her lifetime she served as the director for community affairs on Fort Riley and brought entertainment to the base such as Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, Lou Rawls, Sister Sledge, The Beach Boys, Instant Funk, War, SOS Band, Ashford and Simpson. She also brought comedians like JJ from the show Goodtimes, comedian Sinbad, wrestlers like Andre the Giant, Bulldog Bob Brown, Ric Flair, the Four Horsemen, through the 1980s and 90s when Fort Riley brought entertainment for the troops to the base. The Harlem Globe Trotters were a big hit yes the Harlem Globe Trotters the original basketball players like Curly and Meadowlark Lemon.
I must go on to mention Kevin Wilmott, of Junction City, who went to be and an Academy Award-winning American film director writing and directing movies like ‘Ninth Street’ starring Isaac Hayes, Martin Sheen and Dan Washington.
Life was different back in the old days of Junction City seeing the city council would not allow Kevin to film the movie 9th Street in Junction City so he ended up having to film the movie in Kansas City. Kevin went on to film movies like BlacKKKlansmen with the help of Spike Lee that won an academy award for best adaptive screenplay.
There are many stories that need to be told about such an amazing diverse town where the first black soldiers begin to serve in the US army many people don’t know that Jackie Robinson served on Fort Riley and played baseball at Rathert stadium at 900 13th St. Social change is a must as Jackie would say as he was once charged with insubordination and disturbing the peace for refusing to move to the back of a military. But regardless of what happened, he was found not guilty. Jackie Robinson left the army as a lieutenant in 1945 and he went to join the Negro League in Kansas City that same year.
We all have a responsibility to keep our rich history alive in Junction City and teach the 7,000 children in our city to “do the right thing” as Spike Lee would say.