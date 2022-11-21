Even as Thanksgiving draws near, it’s easy have a pessimistic perspective about the current state of the world. If you’re feeding a gathering of 10 people, a traditional turkey dinner will cost 20 percent more this year, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation survey.

To be fair, wages are rising but at a much slower pace so while the survey’s results are real, 20 percent is a bit of an overstatement. Nonetheless, that pinch in your pocketbook is real, and it’s easy to let it spoil Thanksgiving.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

