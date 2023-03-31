When the Disney Company announced in 2015 that it was going to release a new Star Wars movie called "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" there was some speculation among audiences that comedian filmmaker Mel Brooks might also release a sequel to his 1987 Star Wars spoof, "Spaceballs." Afterall, in his movie, the character "Yogurt" - a satirical depiction of Yoda from the “Star Wars” films, and played by Brooks - jokingly hints "God willing, we'll all meet again in 'Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money'." So far, there is no "Spaceballs 2" despite Yogurt's hopes for another movie. 

2.5 Stars out of 5