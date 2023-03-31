When the Disney Company announced in 2015 that it was going to release a new Star Wars movie called "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" there was some speculation among audiences that comedian filmmaker Mel Brooks might also release a sequel to his 1987 Star Wars spoof, "Spaceballs." Afterall, in his movie, the character "Yogurt" - a satirical depiction of Yoda from the “Star Wars” films, and played by Brooks - jokingly hints "God willing, we'll all meet again in 'Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money'." So far, there is no "Spaceballs 2" despite Yogurt's hopes for another movie.
2.5 Stars out of 5
However, Brooks’ 1981 comedy "History of the World, Part I" also jokingly teases a sequel. Now, more than 40 years later, we actually got a part two to Brooks’ part one.
“History of the World, Part I” is among my personal favorites of Brooks' comedies along with "Silent Movie," (1976) "Blazing Saddles" (1974) and "Young Frankenstein” (1974).
Even today, when something goes my way, I'll tell whoever happens to be listening, "It's good to be the King" - a line from the movie said by Brooks in his portrayal of King Louis XVI.
"History of the World, Part II" premiered as an eight-episode follow-up to the first movie, and began streaming on Hulu March 6. A few different stories satirizing historical events and figures continue through each episode. They're mixed with short satirical segments also depicting different time periods. It has quite an ensemble cast of stars including Danny DeVito, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, J.B. Smoove, Fred Armisen, Taika Waititi, Josh Gad and Mel Brooks as the narrator.
One story follows a Jewish farmer named Schmuck Mudman (Nick Kroll), his wife Fanny (Pamela Adlon) and their son Joshy (Charles Melton) as they attempt to leave Moscow during the start of the Bolshevik Revolution.
Another continuing segment depicts the life of Jesus (Jay Ellis) beginning with Judas's (Nick Kroll) betrayal, and continuing on with Jesus developing a relationship with Mary Magdalene (Zazie Beetz). It shifts from a story into a documentary style parody of the "The Beatles: Get Back."
Ike Barinholtz plays Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in another continuing segment taking place towards the end of the American Civil War.
And Wanda Sykes plays the first black U.S. Congresswoman and Democrat Presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm in a segment depicted as a 1970s sitcom similar to "The Jeffersons." In fact, this segment co-stars Marla Gibbs who was a cast member on "The Jeffersons."
Mel Brook's satire comedy has always been edgy and generally irreverent, even towards religion - Judaism and Christianity in particular. Being a fan of satire, I enjoy most of Brooks' tongue-in-cheek humor.
The comedy in this sequel is heavy with irreverence throughout each episode, at least as far as white people and Christianity goes. While the series got some laughs out of me in the first two or three episodes, the comedy quickly starts to feel like someone telling the same joke over and over because it got a laugh the first time. It starts to strain episode by episode, eventually throwing out self-aware gags for laughs.
The irreverent humor lands mostly on Christianity. I'm certainly not above a religious joke or gag. Here, it's laid on thick.
The rest of the humor cautiously toes the current socio-political line. I think the 11 or 12 writers, which include Kroll, Barinholtz and Sykes, who are credited as the show's creators, have something to do with that. It's like they're trying to appease the sensitivities of one side of the audience while disregarding those of the other side.
In such circumstances, I wonder what the point of comedy is if it's going to be that cautious in one regard but not in another.
In "History of the World, Part I" the religious sarcasm doesn't throw punches as hard as part two does. That's even with Brooks' playing the "grand inquisitor of Spain," Tomás de Torquemada who does an entire song and dance routine to start the Spanish Inquisition in the last act of part one.
Kroll, Barinholtz and Sykes told "Entertainment Weekly" (EW) in a March 9 article that they didn't want the series to be a repeat of part one, but rather pay homage to it. To their credit, they did make this something that can stand on its own. It does have a few small nods to the original movie as well as references to all of Brooks' other movies. I only caught a few.
The biggest throwback to part one is the inclusion of the segments teased in a fake trailer of part two that plays at the end of the first film. It advertises that in part two, audiences will have a chance to see "Jews in space," a Viking funeral and "Hitler on ice" - Adolf Hitler in a figure skating competition. One of these promises wasn't included, but the other two were. So, two out of three isn't bad.
Josh Gad's role as William Shakespeare reminds me a bit of Dom DeLuise's caricature style of comedy in his role as Emperor Nero in "History of the World, Part I" as both comedians portray their characters with a grand notion of self-importance.
When it comes to the historical accuracy of the events depicted, it's Mel Brooks. Who's watching Brooks for a history lesson?
Some of the segments were comedically creative and fun such as the multiple attempts at killing Rasputin (Johnny Knoxville) showcased like an episode of "Jackass."
Another hilarious segment has explorer Marco Polo (Jake Johnson) explaining the game "Marco Polo" to Emperor Kublai Khan (Ronny Chieng).
I also got a laugh at the Oslo Treaty skit in which representatives from Greece, Israel, and Pakistan end up debating which nation developed hummus.
Brooks’ past movies have withstood the test of time and current sensitivities, including "History of the World, Part I."
While its sequel has some funny moments, the humor feels too hindered and unbalanced. Perhaps if it was produced 10-years earlier, it may have been more enjoyable.