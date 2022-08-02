“Price is what you pay, value is what you get,” Warren Buffet is fond of saying. That line was running through my head recently as my wife and I were preparing to have some flooring replaced in our kitchen and living room.

We had moved all the furniture out of the way and thought we might try to speed the process along, and save a little money, by starting the demolition process ourselves. The floating floor we installed in the kitchen when we first moved in came out without any problem. The linoleum underneath was a different story.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

Recommended for you