My youngest daughter Macey would say “somebody is reading what you are putting downs.” Of course, when you write anything like this report you sometimes wonder if anyone reads it. I’m sure the folks at the radio station have the same thoughts.
My report is part of the total City 5/15 Report that is sent out each week which is part of a larger report that includes articles and reports from the finance director, the police department, the fire department, parks and recreation department and public works. Some weeks we will have comments from the IT department and once a month we have a report from Veolia Water, who operates the water and two wastewater plants.
Now, it may not be a highly edited report and I am sure you will see a typo or a misspelled word in the part I write at times, however the sole purpose is to provide information.
As you know, I wrote about my thoughts on topics that pertain to the city and local government. Last week, I spent my time writing about property taxes. Two local media sources even ran that column for more people to see.
If you want to receive the entire report, just drop me an email at allen.dinkel@jcks.com and you will be added to the mail list.
For those of you that say the city does not do anything on streets, you might change your mind when you see Public Works Director Ray Ibarra’s Show and Tell each week. In this week’s report, Finance Director Lindsay Miller wrote about the recent sales tax collections. The city team informs you.
Last week, I wrote about property taxes and showed the fact that the property taxes paid by property owners here in Junction City are not the highest in the state as you see written in the social media at times. You can show me cities of our size that have a lower mill levy, but you can find others higher than us.
Each city and community have their own situation and have the reasons and needs for tax dollars. In the case of a city, we have various revenue sources to fund the operation of the entities such as the fire and police departments, or to address street and parks, and the list goes on and on.
For Junction City, revenue is derived from property taxes, but we also receive local sales tax revenue. Part of the sales tax revenue goes into the General Fund, but presently there is a 1 percent city sales tax that is used to pay the large amount of debt that occurred 15 to 20 years ago. The city also receives a portion of the County General 1 percent sales tax that is split according to state regulations.
Remember, besides all local sales taxes, the city also receives franchise fees that are collected by utility providers for electric, cable television, natural gas, and communications. These funds go into the General Fund as well. Of course, add permits and fees and court fines as well. All part of the revenue pie.
Many cities, including Junction City transfer funds from the water, wastewater and trash funds. I will dig more into that in future episodes as to why we do it and reasons why it is way to support local government. There are over 100 cities in Kansas that have an electric utility and over 60 cities that have a natural gas utilities. Many of these cities do transfers as well. Just remember you can transfer money into the General Fund from one of their utilities and services, but you can’t transfer from the General Fund to these funds.
About 20 years ago, local units of government received funds from the state which we called demand transfers. These funds went away then and have never come back. Probably equates to about 4 to 5 mills in increased property taxes to make up that loss. Those transfers are still in the state statute, but the Legislature has not pulled the trigger to being that source of revenue back.
When I was a young kid on the farm, my folks milked a few cows, sold cream and had milk for table use. Dad did not have a milking machine and so he did the duty by hand milking. Many people had a three-legged stool they sat on as they milked ol’ Bossie. The three legs on the stool spread out Dad’s weight and made it more comfortable as he completed this chore. If Dad had sawed off a portion of one leg, his balance would not have been good. It would have been wobbly.
City budgets are about balance as well. When the State Legislature pulled the demand transfers, the balance changed. We keep an eye on the State Legislature every year and more particularly this year as there is some legislation that will make the “stool” a bit shaky.
When a source of revenue is changed there is another area that has to increase. Yes, we can cut expenses, but tell me what to cut or change.
Last week, I wrote about community colleges and mentioned how fortunate we are to have the resources of Cloud County Community College in Junction City, yet we do not pay property taxes as the people who live in Cloud County do pay property taxes. The city manager in Concordia, the county seat of Cloud County, told me how important the college was to the community and the positive impact. She felt the impact was worth the cost.
I agree as I have lived near community colleges and understand the impact. Besides, the voters in that county at one time cast a yes vote to make it happen. It was their choice.
Every community is different. We have to find the balance of wants and needs and what we need to make a community to be all it can be. Remember the three-legged stool.