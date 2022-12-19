When I was elected president of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) earlier this month, it was an incredible honor and a very humbling experience. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to adequately express my gratitude for those who supported my candidacy, but I’m excited to work with our members to advance KFB’s mission to strengthen agriculture through advocacy, education and service.

I have considered myself a farmer ever since my first ride on the combine, which was long before I was able to operate one by myself. From that formative experience, I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life caring for the land, tending crops and livestock and raising my family.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

Recommended for you