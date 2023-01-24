Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resilient people I know. They weather incredible odds, pun intended, from droughts, to floods, fire, hail, blizzards and more. This doesn’t even touch the volatile input costs, family dynamics, inflation and increased regulations we are seeing. Despite these adversities, we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and continue to provide for our families while often being the first to give the shirts off our own backs for a neighbor in need.

But what happens when that proverbial bootstrap snaps? Do we fix it right away and make it whole again, or do we slap a little duct tape and bailing wire on it and call it good? While that solution may work for a short time, the tape will eventually lose its sticky and the wire will start poking one in the calf. That’s when a whole new set of challenges surface.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

