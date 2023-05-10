Allen Dinkel.jpeg

City Manager Allen Dinkel

When I first became city manager here over eight years ago, we continued with the weekly report we call the 5/15 Report. The purpose of the report at the time was to let the governing body know what was all happening in the city.

Over the years, this report has changed, and we now send the report to a number of people who request it and recently my portion of the report has been disseminated by the local media.

Recommended for you