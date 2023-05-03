After taking a week off to allow me to share my thoughts and experiences on tornados and natural disasters, I am moving back to the discussion on the various city utilities. Even though we may have more comments regarding the water utility at some time in the future, this week we are going to move wastewater.

Yes, maybe not the most glamorous subject, but yet one that is of major importance to any community. As I mentioned in the column with water, the wastewater infrastructure is below ground and often out of sight and out of mind. That is, until there are issues. When the toilet doesn’t flush or when there is a backup in your house, we all naturally are concerned.