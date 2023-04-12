Welcome to another Sophi Knows! So many activities starting!!
Dear Sophi: My mom is always telling me I need more fiber. What does it do and how do I get more? I thought I eat good already. Learning
Dear Learning: Fiber is an important part of our diets. It keeps us regular, helps us feel full, keeps blood sugar stable, and is good for heart health. But most of us aren't getting nearly as much as we should. In our fast-paced world, so many people rely on on-the-go options like fast food, juices and processed, boxed snacks, but these foods have been stripped of their fiber. To get enough fiber (25 grams per day is recommended for women), you should be eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies, and whole grains instead. If you don't get enough, it can impact your health in a few ways. Short-term effects may be noticeable things such as an increased risk of constipation and blood markers such as blood glucose, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides can be affected. In the long term, one puts themselves at higher risk of heart disease, diabetes and perhaps colorectal cancer. Fiber adds bulk to your stool, which basically helps give your colon something substantial to pass. Fiber keeps blood sugar levels stable, which is good for your mood, energy levels, and weight maintenance, and helps reduce your risk of developing diabetes.
Dear Sophi: I know a man who has many kids with several women, through out several states. He isn’t in contact with any of his children. He also doesn’t pay child support. I don’t understand how he is not in jail!! What can the mothers of his children do? Are the kids better off without him? He should at the very least, be made to pay child support. Very Low
Dear Very Low: When a father doesn’t help provide for the children's needs, their mother has to do it all herself. Since the income of women is smaller than the income of men, this leads to less than a 50% reduction of the income that is available for the household. The children will have to do without many of the things they would have if their father were in their lives. Their mother will have to find ways to cut corners to help make ends meet. The children may get lower quality food, fewer toys, and cheaper and/or used clothing. They may live in a neighborhood that is less safe or be limited in their options for education. They may have to participate in fewer activities. There is more to being a father than providing money. Children need the fathers presence in their lives. They need the male knowledge and to be taught the things they need to learn to get along in the world. They need to learn about morals and values. They learn about the meaning of unconditional love, and learn how they should be treated. Nobody else can replace a father when it comes to his love. When the father isn’t around to provide support for the mother, she has to fend for herself in raising the children. She has to make her own decisions without being able to consult with the father, and hope that the decisions are the right ones. Her focus sometimes winds up being on making enough money to provide food and clothing for the children, so she may not have as much time to spend with them. She has to find a babysitter for every time she cannot be there with the children, since the dad isn’t around to take care of them. When she is sick, she has to get up and take care of the children, no matter how badly she feels herself. Children, of course, feel the biggest impact. They will not have the benefit of your wisdom or love. They will be living in the lower quality of life. They will lose half of their family. They will watch people around them who have fathers and a large extended family and know that they are missing out.
They may develop unhealthy relationships as adults because they have very low expectations about how people should treat them. Bottom line, no matter how hard it is, to provide for children, fathers should do it.
