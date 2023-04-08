Welcome to Sophi Knows. This cold and warm back and forth is making me crazy! Oh wait, that is Mother Nature.
Dear Sophi: A friend of mine’s baby has some sort of allergic reaction. The doctors don’t seem concerned. There are red, swollen and warm areas usually on his legs. Sometimes it is on his arms, back, and face cheeks. I am not sure what is causing it, do you have ideas? Worried
Dear Worried: If the doctors aren’t concerned, try not to stress about it. It could be something as simple as your friend changing detergent to a non scented brand. It could be the dryer sheets, which can be changed to a non scented brand as well. It is possible he has a mild food allergy and ask her if she has given him something new recently. It could be the carpet powder she uses when vacuuming. Being that it is in different areas it seems it might be several things. There are many scent free products that clean just as well as scented ones, and that is an easy change to make. If that doesn’t stop the reaction, if the child is old enough, your friend can try an over the counter allergy medication. There are many out there and they are inexpensive. There are age restrictions so again, the child has to be old enough.
Dear Sophi: It seems every week there is some sort of food recall, either for human food or animal food. It is worrisome as I wonder if there is anything safe to eat or feed my animals! I don’t know what to do to avoid inadvertently getting bad food. Help!
Dear Help: It’s an ongoing public health issue involving some kind of contamination, mislabeling, undeclared food allergens, or tampering. Every month several foods are being recalled that we may not always be aware of. The cost of physically getting foods returned is high and the cost of getting sued by consumers if you don’t remove the food can cost millions. People can die from contaminated food so there is also that ethical factor or “the right thing to do,” sometimes known as brand protection. We want the food companies to do the right thing. This cooperation between FDA and its regulated industries has proven over the years to be the quickest and most reliable method to remove potentially dangerous products from the market. Watch the news, research the various brands of food you purchase and stay alert.
Dear Sophi: I know several people of all ages who play games on their phones or computers or with various consoles. Some of them play violent games and now think they may have PTSD. I think that is ridiculous. Is it possible to get PTSD from a game? Disagree
Dear Disagree: Virtual environments almost certainly cause genuine anxiety, says Grainne Kirwan, a psychologist who specializes in cybercrime at the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design, and Technology in Ireland. For example, your physiological and emotional responses to entering a dark alley in a video game may be similar to those you’d have in a similar real-life situation. “But would it be to the extent of initiating post traumatic stress disorder? That hasn’t been demonstrated,” Kirwan says. There have been scattered accounts of people victimized in role-playing games and suffering afterwards. But no large-scale academic study has ever been written up, Kirwan says. And even if a player were to have a disturbing experience, he could avoid compounding the stress by steering clear of that game, or online games altogether, in the future. In any case, veterans traumatized by war are more likely to find sympathy and treatment gamers. People tend to blame the victims of virtual assaults, Kirwan has observed. “They might ask, Why didn’t you just turn off your computer?” While online victims may not have PTSD per se, they could still benefit from therapy. Shaming just makes them harder for psychologists to identify, highlighting the need for more research. “If anybody has experienced this, they’ll want to know that they’re not alone,” Kirwan says. “It happens, and it’s not okay.” Just like everything else people do for hobbies or relaxation, small amounts at a time are better.
Be kind and selfless, we reap what we sow. Until next time………….Love One Another
Send a question to Sophi at sophiknows@yahoo.com.