If it isn’t cliché yet, asking farmers and ranchers to tell their story ought to be by now since it’s often prescribed as a panacea that will fix anything wrong in agriculture. I don’t mean to diminish the impact storytelling has in shaping the minds of consumers and legislators. But I do think there’s another aspect that’s been taken for granted for too long.

Telling the story of agriculture is both personal and important. What’s even more vital though is being able to back up any story you tell with action. Arguing for policies of self-policing and industry-led solutions are certainly preferable to dealing with rules and regulations handed down from politicians. The only downside is if you don’t follow through, the bureaucrats will catch on eventually.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

Recommended for you