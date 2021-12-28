After the last labor with the Hind, we start to see a new Heracles. He is starting to accomplish these labors more easily, and King Eurystheus fears Heracles more and more.
The King, furious with the last labor’s result, tasks Heracles to capture the Erymanthean Boar alive. Heracles almost laughs at this one, this boar was huge, but it was not nearly as fast as the Hind nor strong as the Lion. Heracles is so confident about this labor, he heads to the region and stops by one of his companion’s houses. The companion is a centaur (half man half horse) named Pholus.
While Heracles sits with Pholus, he asks for wine, and Pholus tells him that the centaurs all share the wine so he cannot offer any. Heracles scoffs this off and is not concerned about the other centaurs, so he opens the wine himself and pours him and Pholus a cup. The centaurs smell this wine and become furious, so they attack Pholus’s house. Heracles shoots a centaur Chiron with an arrow that was dipped in the Hydras blood, killing him instantly. Heracles then pursues the remaining centaurs for 20 miles.
While Heracles is chasing the centaurs, Pholus draws the arrow from Chiron and examines it, curious to why a small arrow killed the centaur instantly. Pholus then dropped the arrow onto his own foot, killing himself instantly as well. About this time, Heracles returns to find his friend dead. Heracles is devastated by this loss and buries his friend by the base of the mountain, in a very elaborate fashion, where Pholus lived, and renamed the mountain “Mount Pholoe.”
Heracles then proceeds to Erymanthean Mountain to claim the boar. He wastes no time and chases the boar around the mountain from the brush at the base to the deep snow near the peak. When the boar enters the snow, it slows down and Heracles throws a net over it. He then heads straight back to King Eurystheus who is so terrified that Heracles will blame him for the loss of his friend, he buries a large vase in the ground and hides in it. Heracles sees through this and drops the boar near the vase and leaves.
I think that in this story the Greeks were less focused on the labor itself but more or less wanted to examine the events leading to it. You see Heracles almost beginning the stages of healing. He is seeking out friends and is almost ignoring the labor initially. He also scoffs at Pholus’s fear of the other centaurs because he is so confident in his abilities. Yet we see that regardless of his ability, his friend perishes. This is almost a call to the dangers of complacency as well. Just when Heracles was starting to heal, he is reminded that death is near him. It affects those he loves as well. Heracles then moves right into the labor almost as if to say, “This is what I get for having fun.”
Now objectively speaking, Pholus did this to himself more than anything. The issue is that most people with PTSD will not see the fault in Pholus. They will say “if Heracles did not open the wine, or shoot the arrows, or visit Pholus at all, that would not have happened.” I think that way of thinking happens more in Emergency responders or military members, unfortunately. The thought of, “If I would have driven faster!” or “If I would have seen the IED one second sooner” is a very self-harming thought process. Heracles sees his actions as the only cause of Pholus’s death, but if Pholus would have been sterner regarding the wine or left the arrow alone, he may have lived.
There are a thousand ‘what-ifs’ in life, and exploring only the ones where you are at fault is not helpful. Remember this when the cardiac call does not go your way or those you deployed with don’t all come back. If there were a thousand negative possibilities, then there are a million positive ones as well. Loss of a friend never gets easier, especially when they take their own life. It is you who becomes stronger.
RIP Brandon McDonald 1987-2010
If you have a differing interpretation, I would love to hear it. Email me at Jeramiah.Wisdom@gmail.com and title the email “12 LABORS.”
You are never alone. If you need to talk to someone, email me or call 800-273-8255.
Stay tuned readers. Next week we will discuss the next labor: The Augean Stables.
