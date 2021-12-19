Last time, we discussed the Lernean Hydra, a multi headed Beast that regrows heads indefinitely when they are severed. This was a change in the progression of Heracles because he utilized assistance from his nephew (an Olympic level charioteer).
Upon the completion of that task King Eurystheus now decided to give him a different style of task, Retrieving the Hind of Ceryneia. In the story, a Hind is a large red female deer, but what makes this hind special is that it is the pet of The Goddess Diana (the Goddess of the Hunt).
The Hind of Ceryneia seems like a straightforward labor for Heracles, but there were several issues with this one. Firstly, the Hind had golden horns and hooves of bronze. The deer is described as unkillable due to its shear speed alone. The second issue was that the Goddess Diana would be furious if the deer was hurt or killed. To avoid falling out of favor with another deity, Heracles had to try to catch the hind unharmed. The last issue was that King Eurystheus put a time limit on this labor of one year.
Heracles sets out on this labor and locates the Hind. He chases the hind for nearly a year. Exhausted, the hind lays down on the far side of a stream. At this point Heracles has been running after the world’s fastest deer for almost a year and finally had a chance to catch it. As Heracles crosses the stream the hind turns to run, so Heracles fires an arrow out of desperation which grazes the hind’s shoulder, stumbling it and wounding the hind.
Diana was watching Heracles for the last year and witnesses the wounding of the Ceryneian Hind and becomes infuriated, so she and Apollo confront Heracles. Heracles falls to his knees from physical and mental exhaustion and explains the labors and why he had to wound the hind. Diana forgives Heracles and heals the hind.
So Heracles had to carry the hind 50 miles to King Eurystheus by the end of the day. When he arrived at King Eurystheus, Heracles learns that the King wanted to cage the hind for his personal collection. So, Heracles decided the King Eurystheus should come collect the Hind directly (since Heracles could not enter the city limits). As the King approached, Heracles let the hind go early and with its unnatural speed the deer flees. Heracles then tells the king he should have been faster.
I look at this from the aspect of a military member given a task that lays outside of their skill set. You have a perfect soldier that must now avoid violence to accomplish a mission. This to me shows an individual forced into a situation they are ill equipped to face. There are many individuals in the emergency services that are also in this category. Think of the strain we place on first responders and military members in times of high stress. These are young men and women who have limited exposure to any major life events and now are subjected to the horrors of extreme violence and death.
When Diana forgave Heracles as he collapsed in front of her, I think this shows that in the face of minor transgressions, understanding the circumstances is extremely important to begin the healing process.
As always, I appreciate any feedback and questions. Comment or email me directly at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you need assistance, reach out to me or call 800-273-8255.
Jeramiah Wisdom is a firefighter for Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services and the outreach coordinator for CASA of the 8th Judicial District.
