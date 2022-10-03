My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.

Historically when those of us from farms and ranches and our rural communities have shown up at the ballot box, we have carried the day. But recently we have gotten lax about going to the polls. In 2020, just under 68 percent of voters in the largely rural 1st Congressional District cast ballots. In the compact, urban 3rd District, turnout topped 75 percent of eligible voters.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

