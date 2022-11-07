There’s something to be said about waking up to the sound of rain on a roof and thunder rumbling in the distance. Add in a dash of lightning momentarily highlighting an otherwise dark sky, and we have the start of a glorious fall day!

It’s no secret I prefer the warm sunlight to awaken me from my slumber. But, after experiencing an incredibly hot and dry year that undoubtedly impacted our crops and attitudes, I jumped out of bed before my alarm clock went off to start my day. After all, it was raining, and it would continue to rain for the duration of the day.

"Insight" is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

