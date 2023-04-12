Allen Dinkel.jpeg

City Manager Allen Dinkel

The past few weeks, I have focused on taxes in my portion of the weekly city report. No doubt we will be back to that subject in the future, but today we are going to dwell on the utility side of the city.

Most cities have water and wastewater utilities as Junction City does. There are, however, some cities that are part of a rural water district and do not have a water utility. Also, many cities have a storm water utility to create funds for storm water issues.