The past few weeks, I have focused on taxes in my portion of the weekly city report. No doubt we will be back to that subject in the future, but today we are going to dwell on the utility side of the city.
Most cities have water and wastewater utilities as Junction City does. There are, however, some cities that are part of a rural water district and do not have a water utility. Also, many cities have a storm water utility to create funds for storm water issues.
This City offers refuse services even though private companies are allowed in Junction City as well. Some cities either contract with a private service to pick up the trash and then receive a fee from that company. Other cities just stay out of refuse collection and numerous companies may be operating in a city and even crisscross in a neighborhood. This occurred in another city we once lived in, and trash was picked up by different companies in our neighborhood on different days.
In this state, there are about 120 cities that have municipal electric and another 60 or so that have municipal natural gas utilities.
So, let’s deal with Junction City. Water, wastewater, trash or refuse and storm water are all part of the monthly bill every resident receives. Most people, however, call it their water bill even though it includes all of the above-mentioned services. I used to manage a city that had electric and natural gas utilities as well as the four we have. In that city, it was called the electric bill in the summer and the natural gas bill in the winter even though they received all of the services.
Ok, not a big deal, but I am sure a resident here who thinks their bill is too high may call a friend in another city who does not have trash and compare bills.
Let’s begin with water. The water here is from wells that are located adjacent to the Republican River. These wells are very close to the water treatment plant so the cost to get the water to the plant is minimal. Some cities may have to pump water 20 or more miles. I know of two cities that are hoping to obtain water about 60 miles from those cities and then build a pipeline to get it there. Not a cheap deal, but they have very few options to provide enough water for their communities to grow and thrive.
Just as water sources vary across the state so does the price of the water that the cities provide. I often say that the price of water is directly related to the water that was given to you.
When I was in western Kansas, city the rates were low. All of the wells were located in the city, the water was plenty full, and it did not to be treated other than the required chlorine to get rid of any bacteria. However, in the last 24 years since I lived there, the amount of nitrates has increased, and they are looking at treating the water. With that, the rate increases greatly. I have worked in a city where the wells were 10 miles from the city and in another community the water source was surface water pumped from the river. Treatment costs drove up the rates to the users. Usually, a community has limited options with this resource.
Junction City is fortunate to have a good water source and have the ability to attract businesses and industries that some cities cannot draw as they lack this precious resource. Water from Junction City is also sold to neighboring City of Grandview Plaza and to Geary Rural Water District No. 1. This is a bulk water sale and each then operates their own system and operates separately from Junction City.
About nine years ago, the city commission knew they had to make improvements at the water plant and in the distribution system. Standards change, but also the system gets older each year. And like many cities, maintenance is often deferred as no one wants to increase rates. Sounds like a good idea, but as time goes on, the system gets older, and the cash reserves drop. Then one day you wake up and have to address the problem.
Also, water lines are easy to forget until they break, and you have water leaks. There are water lines in this community that are older than some of us. We don’t work like we used to either.
The city commission hired an engineering firm to look at our facilities and assets and made a plan. A plan was put into place and the amount of dollars needed were determined. A rate study was completed by another firm to make sure there is adequate funding to make it happen.
Unfortunately, just a few years before the amount of dollars in that fund were literally next to nothing. Reserve funds are needed as we never know when they are needed. Remember in an older water system, things can often go south. I always set a goal of having enough dollars in a given utility fund to cover one year of expenses.
Improvements of the water system was divided into three phases but was combined into two phases as adequate review allowed this to occur. Phase 1 was completed and nearly two years ago Phase 2 was started. Hopefully this phase can be completed sometime next year. This was longer than first anticipated but there have been a few bumps in the road and in the current climate, the time to get equipment and supplies has greatly increased.
Last year the decision was made to spend more than $1.2 million to make an improvement and replacement of water distribution lines in an older part of the city. Yes, this area included water lines where multiple water leaks had been repaired. A similar project for this year will be bid shortly.
Tune in next week as we continue to discuss the city utilities.