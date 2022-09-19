Over the past decade or two, farmhouse décor has been an in vogue style of interior design. It makes me chuckle when I think about people who don’t live on a farm trying to create clean and pretty spaces through white wash, distressed paint and vintage hardware. Real farmhouses are rarely as desirable as this style is made out to be.

I live in a real farm house and can guarantee my house won’t be featured on HGTV anytime soon. I honestly don’t think there is anything in my house that resembles the farmhouse style. However, the character that inspired designers to want to recreate the functional, no frills feel of country living, can be seen in many places in this old farmhouse.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

