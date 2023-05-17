Standing beside my truck after spending $67 on three sandwiches, two paper bags of homemade potato chips, two parfaits and a small bag of candy, the thrill of the biggest convenience shop I ever visited was lost.
The sandwiches – all smoked meats -- were good, but the only thing convenient about the place was how fast I parlayed my cash for goods.
My wife and I were the only people in our group who had never ventured to a Buc-ee’s store, which rivaled a Walmart in size and options.
It was a must-stop on a family vacation to Galveston, Texas, where we spent four nights on Jamaica Beach at a VRBO house so close to the gulf that you could almost toss rocks into the water from the deck.
Our journey began at 7 a.m. from Wichita, where we packed my truck full and then split nine people between two vehicles on a 10-hour journey, according to GPS.
That timeline became aggressive however when somewhere in the middle of Oklahoma we exited, barely two hours later, so my son, Brett, could log in to a Zoom interview with a company he had applied at.
He needed 30 minutes and a strong cell phone signal, so our group parked while the rest of the caravan continued to the next town for some forgotten supplies. Forty minutes later we caught up at a convenience shop, where I filled the tank with $4 per gallon unleaded fuel, visited an adjoining petting zoo and waited for the rest of our family to join us.
Then, we pressed on to Buc-ee’s, just outside of Dallas for lunch and $5 candy sour balls.
It should be noted that I consider traveling the necessary evil to vacation bliss. So, $4 gasoline and $14 sandwiches were mere inconveniences, not deal breakers, even though I may have expressed otherwise.
Later, in an area rural enough that a mom-and-pop convenience store served as the only beacon, attracting every other traveler we shared the road with, we stopped for a bathroom break as an afternoon rain intensified. I didn’t really need gasoline, but decided to top off the tank, fearing a stop in Houston and never again finding the road to our destination.
Our other vehicle took off while we picked up snacks and as I pulled away from the station, I missed an on-ramp, forcing us to drive parallel to the interstate for the next several miles at 55 mph. Come to find out later, the rest of our family had done likewise because the on-ramp looked like it turned toward oncoming traffic.
By the time we reached our VRBO some 12 hours after starting, the rain let up and we quickly unloaded our gear, something that prompted an hour-long monsoon. It reminded me of a story I once heard. In the Bible, it rained for 40 days and they called it a disaster. Along the coast, it’s known as spring.
Over the next few days, only one was rainless, but the sunburn I garnered during the exception made it all worthwhile. We ate fresh seafood at a restaurant recommended by friends, bought keepsakes and the Easter bunny visited my grandchildren. All of us agreed that finding eggs on Easter morning with a backdrop of waves rolling onto the beach ranked pretty high on everyone’s memories list.
Packing for the trip home the following morning, I suggested that we stop again at Buc-ee’s so I could peruse their wall of beef jerky, where I found a couple new favorites -- Korean barbecue and ghost pepper. My wife and I also did our good deed when I found a company credit card left in a gas pump card reader and she turned it in to a cashier.
Arriving home at 10 p.m. that evening following a hailstorm, more rain, and 12 hours on the road, a workday stared me in the face the following morning. But, as I helped unpack the truck before calling it a night, I reflected on the inconveniences of interstate corridor prices and decided they weren’t so bad.
Because traveling together as a family is never about trip costs, but about a lifetime of memories remaining behind.
That realization along with Brett landing the job made those $5 sour balls taste even better
Ken, who is already considering next year’s family vacation, can be reached at ken.knepper@gmail.com.