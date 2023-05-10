I did not go to Clear the Shelter with the intention of taking home a pet when I attended the event in August of 2019. I was there to cover the event and nothing more.
While taking pictures of the animals and the huge crowd of people who showed up to show their support for the shelter, I noticed some cats in cages in the back of the room.
Curious, I broke from the crowd and went to check them out.
One cat in particular seemed to be struggling with his isolation. A big, brown tabby cat yowled loudly at me, clearly asking to be let out so he could join the people and animals up front. He was upset to have been left out of the action, but let me pet him through the bars of his cage nonetheless and purred the whole time.
I asked a shelter worker about him. She told me he was available for adoption, but had been isolated due to a respiratory infection. He was healthy — recovering nicely — but still in quarantine as a precaution.
The cat’s name was Pops, because — though he was full grown at an age of about two years — he’d played nicely with the kittens in the free roaming cat room before contracting the respiratory infection that landed him in baby jail in time for Clear the Shelter.
The shelter worker took Pops out of his cage and let me hold him — something he tolerated for about 10 seconds before trying to make a break for the crowd in the entryway. I decided then and there I needed a cat. I filled out the application for Pops and about one week later I picked him up and took him home.
Before Pops (who retained his shelter name because it fit him so well) I had never had a personal cat. We had barn cats growing up and friends and family members all had pet cats, I enjoyed spending time around growing up, but I had never had one that was strictly mine.
He has been a learning experience.
I have learned why people who have cats often don’t have nice furniture and how to keep breakables away from curious paws.
I have also learned what it’s like to have a fat, happy cat purring in your lap while you work at your computer or read a book.
Pops has put on some weight — enough to qualify as a “chonker” in internet parlance and land him on a diet. He likes howling interminably in his full-throated voice at inappropriate times of the night/early morning and snuggling with people and other cats.
He still enjoys being the center of attention at all times. It’s still fun to watch him play with toy mice and significantly less fun to watch him stare in abject terror at empty corners of my bedroom at 2 a.m.
He’s the sweetest, most sociable cat I’ve ever met and officially spoiled, despite living an indeterminate amount of time on the streets before coming to the shelter.
He’s a little piece of Junction City I have taken with me since leaving the community.
I had a lot of experiences and met a lot of people in JC, almost all of whom I am extremely glad to have met. I miss a lot of Junction City’s people and places.
Even with all the good things and relationships that I took from my time in JC, Pops is still one of my top 10 favorite things I found there.
My life is richer for having found him.
He’s just a very solid cat and I’m not talking about his weight — which admittedly needs work.
Clear the Shelter is a nationwide event taking place in August where animal shelters around the country do their best to adopt out every pet in their kennels. The Junction City Animal Shelter has taken part for multiple years now and I expect they will do it again this year.
If and when they do, I hope at least some of you — anyone who has room or time for a pet — attend. Even if you don’t come home with a fuzzy friend, you may enjoy learning about the shelter and all it does for the community.
Spoiler alert: the shelter does a lot.
And if you come away with an animal, I hope they steal your heart the way Pops stole mine.