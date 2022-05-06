I am officially announcing my intention to file to continue serving as Geary County Commissioner for District 1.
For the past 16 months, I have proudly served this community. It has been both challenging and rewarding. My platform in the last election included better transparency, hiring a financial officer and addressing the issues with our county hospital.
Along with the other county commissioners, I have worked hard to get these issues addressed. We currently have a detailed agenda, so the public is aware which topics will be voted on at each meeting. Public comments are allowed at the beginning of each meeting, and meetings are recorded and uploaded so the public can watch at their convenience.
A financial officer was hired a few weeks ago. Ms. Robinson has jumped right in, digging into the budget and assisting department heads in preparation for their 2023 budgets. With the assistance of department heads, I would like her to create a capital improvement plan, an equipment improvement plan, as well as a consistent and updated pay plan for our employees. I will report on her progress and recommended changes.
We recently signed a Letter of Intent with Stormont Vail to take over healthcare in our community. This will be a complicated and sensitive process, with the goal of ensuring Geary County has sufficient and quality healthcare.
Our taxes rank as one of the highest in the state of Kansas. We need to take action to get this under control and be held accountable to the taxpayers on how their money is being spent.
I take my position of serving our community seriously. This past year, I created a Mental Health Taskforce involving GCH, Pawnee Mental Health, Law Enforcement and Community Corrections. Having all these organizations represented at the table is key to keeping the lines of communication open. In this way, we can better provide service to our affected population, as well as gain greater efficiency between all agencies.
I am currently working with other community shareholders to start a childcare taskforce. At this time, only 24% of childcare needs are being met in Geary County. This is not just an issue for parents, but an economic development issue and should be addressed as such.
I would like to retain the District 1 commissioner seat so I can continue to work on the issues listed above. Running as an Independent candidate requires me to get signatures from registered voters living in District 1. If you are interested in signing my petition, please contact me at Trish4commish@gmail.com.