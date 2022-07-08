Over the last month I have kept track of the number of times that I was given a “Thank You” for doing business with a store in Junction City, Fort Riley and Manhattan.
The results really surprised me. That is, I used the cash-register 48 times and received a “Thank You” from the clerk who helped me 18 times. In addition to this, I kept all my receipts for the same time and out of the 48 receipts there is a “Thank You” on only 11 of them.
I believe I am correct when I say there would be no need for clerks or even businesses if there were no purchases by customers. So a “Thank you for your business” might be in order.
I know that in the culture of the United States today, it is very important for me not to offend someone else’s actions, beliefs or morals to include making them feel uncomfortable. I know this because I often see the immediate and sometimes formable responses that come to those who venture down that path.
But what has happened to courtesy, consideration and politeness that people demanded of others when I was growing up? Things like calling our elders “Sir” and “Mam.” Things like saying and meaning “Please” and “Thank you.” Or giving someone your attention with eye contact when they are talking to you.
Today, instead of these you can often get to the counter of a store and not even get an acknowledgment of your being there, let alone a “did you find everything you wanted.” Then too, it is even worse when the clerk just starts ringing you up, then puts a wad of change in your hands and goes on to the next person in line, often without even offering a receipt or acknowledging you at all. Talk about being treated very coldly.
It seems to me that employers would insist on their employees being courteous and polite and less self-centered. But I am not even sure if the parents of today’s clerks know what being courteous and polite are.
I suppose much of this has come about because we need (want) more time to push buttons on our cell phones. But what an exchange for a little extra time. The exchange of the respect of those around us for that cold, cold emoji on our blue screen right thumb exerciser.
What a loss this is to our American Society. That is, replacing the respect of those we come in personal contact with, with the “Happy Face” emoji of someone on the internet – someone we will probably never meet or even know what city they live in. That is exchanging the warm “That a boy” from a relative, a teacher or the neighbor with that cold smiley face. The exchange of courtesy, consideration and politeness for a little more time to self-indulge.