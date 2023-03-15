In 1789 Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
Now I realize no one gets over thrilled about paying taxes. I have often said, “The only fair tax is the one someone else pays.”
When I look at my paycheck there are income taxes, both federal and state withheld and we all will be filing our income taxes by April 18 this year. If you own property, property taxes are collected and when I purchase items or buy a meal at a restaurant, I pay sales taxes. Since as a city we don’t deal with income taxes, I will discuss the sales and property taxes this week.
In Junction City, businesses assess a sales tax of 9.75 percent when goods are sold. The State of Kansas has a sales tax rate of 6.5 percent. The county has a 1 percent city sales tax and also a 0.25 percent sales tax for hospital building bonds payments. The city has a 1 percent general sales tax and a 1 percent special sales tax to address debt service. All local sales taxes were approved by the voters.
The general sales tax did not have a sunset, but the tax for debt service had a 10-year period. This was renewed by the voters again in 2019 and will end one Dec. 31, 2023. At
present projections this could be retired a year or two early, but there may be more to the “rest of this story.
There has been much talk the past couple of years of lowering the state sales tax on food and last year the Legislature voted to do this over a three-year period. There is now legislation to end that sales tax on Dec. 31 this year or a year sooner. Great idea, but now this includes the local sales tax as well.
Now, I am not opposed to the concept, but have a real concern about what it does to city finances both now and in the future. It could get ugly.
Last year, 2022, the total amount of local sales tax the city received was $13,096,538.70. The estimate that everyone talks about is that the food sales tax on a local level is about 14 percent.
Erase the foods sales tax locally and you have a loss in revenue of over $1.8 million dollars.
So how would we deal with the loss? Debt payments won’t stop or be lowered until the debt is paid down some. We could make cuts in the operation of the city but is that cutting the police department, or the fire department services, or do we make cuts in parks and recreation?
We always hear comments of the need to address street repairs, so cutting that would not go over well. And remember the possibility I mentioned above about ending the special tax
early? This could go away as well.
So, the other option is to increase property taxes. To make up $1.8 million, the mill levy would have to increase by 9.46 mills or a lofty 19.6 percent. Not a good option either.
Former Kansas State University Agricultural Economist Barry Flinchbaugh used to say, “For every shift there is a shifter and a shiftee.” That would be what would happen here. Also remember I am not touching on the county sales tax, but that would be another shift and more
increases in local property taxes.
What may sound like a good idea, may not be in the long run.
Junction City and Geary County are not the only ones that will be affected as I doubt if there are any which can handle a drop in local sales tax revenue. Some communities have sales taxes
attached to street improvement bonds or they built a swimming pool and depend on sales tax to make those payments.
I know you could argue I am painting a negative picture, but it is what it Is. Not a threat but a reality.
It has been mentioned by a state senator (not any of the two that represent Junction City and Geary County) that the state could cover the loss. Maybe they could in the first year, but how about in the future?
The state already does not make payments that were promised in the past. If those payments that we call “demand transfers” were restored, we could cut property taxes by 4 to 5 mills. That has not happened in the past 20 years. Maybe that is why I am skeptical about a promise from the State Legislature.
The state may have some extra dollars now, but my bet is that someday that won’t be the case. As I said above. It could get ugly.
Some have said taxes are a necessary evil. We all want public services and facilities, but there is a price tag attached. I don’t know how many times in my city career I have heard, I want the city to do more and then in the next breath they say but don’t raise taxes. Still haven’t figured out how to do that and probably never will.
As a city we have to find that balance to keep taxes in check, but yet take care of the public needs and demands. I think we do that well. Any change means we have to change something. Ask yourself, “Is that doable?”