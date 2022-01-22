“Don’t be that guy.” My youngest daughter, Macey, uses that quote often to remind us not to be the one who spoils the party. Even though we are not having a party or a family gathering here, I do believe Macey’s comment is applicable to working with city issues.
Last week I was interviewed by a writer regarding what is happening in Junction City and plans for 2022. Of course, we talked about various street projects and other improvements, and naturally we discussed the need for the city to continue to pay off the large amount of debt. As we mentioned before, the city has paid down a substantial amount of General Obligation debt but still needs to reduce it by another $50 million or so to be at a responsible level. The good part is that there is “light at the end of the tunnel,” but we have to stay dedicated to this mission.
Then I got the question I knew was going to be asked: “Do you think a meat packing plant would be good for Junction City or not?” As with any economic development issue, there are certain things that can’t be discussed due to the confidentiality that is needed as you work with a company or a firm, but in this case, it has been talked about in the community and even a meeting that was recently held by some regarding this possible development. At the last two City Commission meetings there have been public comments about the opposition of such an industry.
Many of you know I have strong agricultural background, and as I say, “I was a county agent in a former life.” Back in those days, I spent numerous hours at beef plants in Southwest Kansas when cattle were harvested, and I then collected carcass data that was used in various trials and tests I was working with. These were large plants that had been built in the early 1970’s. These plants harvest a few thousand head, and I understand some of the concerns that some are voicing.
I don’t believe there is anyone that wants to be “the guy” that brings something to our area that is negative. On the other hand, there is no doubt technology is changing, and there are a number of these smaller-scaled modern plants being built or planned to be constructed. That is why it is important to study any option to see if it can be done. I also believe we “don’t want to be that guy” if due diligence is not done and 10 to 15 years from now, there are success stories in other places, and we become a member of the “would have and should have club.”
As mentioned above, the city has been dealing with a large debt load for the past 12 or years. This has had a major impact on the community and what the city has been able to do. However, I think we all understand that no one back in that time ever imagined it would turn out this way. It is easy to say, “mistakes were made,” but I don’t think anyone ever made a decision they thought would be bad. Simply, we move ahead.
I am sure there have been very few, if any, decisions made in this community or any other community that everyone 100% agreed upon. I often hear that there should be a casino here, or a mall, or another other business. I don’t know why it did not happen, but I am sure at the time there were many in favor and also many opposed to any development or business prospects. That is simply the way it is.
This writer than asked me if it is bad that there is disagreement on topics. I quickly replied that I have been married for over 44 years and guess what, we don’t always agree. Of course, as time moves on, we often found out who is more correct. No, I won’t tell you if it is Paula or myself that leads in that department. I am sure we would disagree on that.
There is no doubt when we discuss economic development there is a wide variety of opinions. Some believe economic development is having a certain restaurant locate here, or a certain type of store or even a certain industry. The battle also is to create jobs so that there are more dollars to be spent in a community. This in turn creates more business.
Even though we hear of opposition — and definitely that needs to be considered — there are also those that are not opposed, or others who at least want all research to be done so the decisions are made considering all facts, all positives and all negatives. We have to remember it is a process, and yes there are many steps to take and many factors and opinions to consider. The important part is that we need to do what we can, so we aren't "that guy.”
