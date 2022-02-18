Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They’ve been asking various congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). That was a 103 years ago!
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,985 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,629 per annum, and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.
They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment, which is now the norm. They are being manipulated by our tax evading Elites who use campaign donations to congressmen in order to keep veterans’ compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate.
We can levy a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation. The Investor Class must finally step up. This is now a national security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that if they enlist in the armed forces and get seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty, and this realization will cause the armed forces to collapse. We have no right to expect our youth to make a sacrifice like this so that our Elites can evade a fair level of taxation. Act now.
