Republicans in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature have hailed their first override of the governor’s veto in three years as not only a political victory, but a moral one, saying that the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act protects women competing in high school and college sports. The reality, however, is that it’s embarrassing – particularly in the eyes of the next generation, who look at excluding transgender individuals this way the same way we looked at our grandfathers when they used the ‘n’ word.

I understand the reluctance by many to get on the bandwagon for trans rights. Many people – men in particular – have a visceral reaction many to the idea that someone could be at such odds with the gender they were born that they would want to change it with surgery.