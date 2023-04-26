Republicans in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature have hailed their first override of the governor’s veto in three years as not only a political victory, but a moral one, saying that the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act protects women competing in high school and college sports. The reality, however, is that it’s embarrassing – particularly in the eyes of the next generation, who look at excluding transgender individuals this way the same way we looked at our grandfathers when they used the ‘n’ word.
I understand the reluctance by many to get on the bandwagon for trans rights. Many people – men in particular – have a visceral reaction many to the idea that someone could be at such odds with the gender they were born that they would want to change it with surgery.
Even within the LGBT community, transgenderism isn’t universally accepted – gays have long fought for the concept that “I am born this way,” so the concept of “I am a gender other than the one I was born with” seemed contrary to that.
Dating someone who would eventually transition to female 20 years ago changed that view for me. As she explained it to me, gender identity has very little to do with the physical characteristics. According to her, her brain is female, even though the rest of her isn’t.
The statistics seem to back that up. Only one in four who transition to female go through a surgery that alters their chest; and about one in eight go through a surgery that alters their genitals. Less than 1 percent who go through the surgery regret doing it. The statistics of those transitioning from female to male who go through a gender reassignment surgery are a little less.
Most transgender individuals go through hormone replacement therapy by taking estrogen to give themselves more feminine characteristics if they are transitioning to female, or testosterone to make them more masculine if they transition the other way, but that is about the extent of their transition.
If you ask a transgender person, most will tell you they aren’t interested in going through gender reassignment surgery. Being transgender is more about living and interacting as the gender you identify with. The one I loved was unhappy as just another white boy, but as Rihanna she was the showstopper for the Xcalibur’s weekly drag show.
I get it. Dealing with a transgendered person is difficult. It’s awkward, weird, uncomfortable. Even as someone who dated and loved a transgender person I still struggle with identifying the one who works for us by the pronouns they prefer. The only advice I can offer is to get to know them. You find they aren’t that much different from the rest of us. They love, go through heartbreak and struggle through life just like anyone else.
According to KSHSAA, only three transgender female students are eligible to compete in Kansas this school year. The law isn’t about protecting the rest of the female student populations from these three individuals, it’s about Kansas Republicans protecting their way of life because they fear it is disappearing. And they’re right about that – it’s no longer OK to make fun of someone who is transgender.
I, for one, will not miss the days when it was OK to laugh at Cpl. Klinger on MASH any more than I will miss my granddad using the “n” to describe a black man.