Last week Fort Riley soldiers shot a civilian who unsuccessfully tried to enter the fort through Trooper Gate. While we don’t know a lot about the incident, it should concern us all whenever the military uses deadly force against an unarmed civilian.
Here’s what we know from Fort Riley: A vehicle drove through the gate and was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier. The driver then exited the vehicle, the situation escalated, resulting in the guards shooting him.
The initial report from Fort Riley did not say whether the individual who was shot was unarmed or a civilian; however we surmise that, just by virtue that it was not in the report that this individual was armed or a member of the military, as they could have easily verified that and included it in the report. We don’t know precisely what they did to escalate the situation – it’s curious that Fort Riley chose to leave out that detail – but I can’t imagine it was anything worth being shot for.
We can also surmise that the individual shot was probably irate and likely an asshole about it – I know I would be if the tires of my vehicle had been flattened by an automatic vehicle barrier; but that’s assuming that crossing the vehicle barrier was accidental – which we also don’t know. However, being an asshole or even intentionally trying to get around the vehicle barrier doesn’t warrant getting shot.
The rules of force that military personnel are required to operate under while stateside are clear: Deadly force must only be used in response to a reasonable belief of an imminent threat or serious bodily injury or death to self or others and when lesser means are exhausted or unavailable.
Shooting a gun is using deadly force, because soldiers are trained to use them to kill, not merely to injure – which is much more difficult than most people realize. They were lucky that they didn’t kill him.
We should demand that Fort Riley hold accountable these soldiers for their unauthorized use of deadly force. Anything less would be capitulating to becoming a police state where everyone inevitably becomes an enemy of the state for stepping out of line just a little.