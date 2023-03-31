Last week Fort Riley soldiers shot a civilian who unsuccessfully tried to enter the fort through Trooper Gate. While we don’t know a lot about the incident, it should concern us all whenever the military uses deadly force against an unarmed civilian.

Here’s what we know from Fort Riley: A vehicle drove through the gate and was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier. The driver then exited the vehicle, the situation escalated, resulting in the guards shooting him. 

