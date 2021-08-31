This is going to be my second-to-last paper with the Junction City Union.
These things are always hard to write. I don’t like saying goodbye. I never have. This will be the second time I’ve said goodbye to the Junction City Union.
I’m going to miss a lot of you.
Don’t worry — we’re looking for someone to replace me as editor as I write this. Whoever we choose will be good. We have several candidates we’re in the process of choosing from.
I hope I’ve been able to add something of worth to Junction City during my time here. I hope readers have enjoyed my work and felt better informed after reading it.
I’ve certainly done everything I can to keep this local newspaper alive in a time when newspapers are dying out all around the country.
People don’t always realize the value of their local newspapers.
Without them, there is no one to watch the watchers, so to speak — to keep an eye on city, county and school government and to otherwise make sure you know what’s going on in your community.
Communities like Junction City need their local newspapers and the journalists who staff them in a way I can’t really put words to. It’s one of those things, like clean air and water, that people don’t know the value of until it’s gone.
So please, support your local newspaper.
If you go somewhere else, support the local newspaper there, because I can’t stress enough how much value a good paper adds to the community.
Don’t fall into bitterness, but also don’t fall into toxic positivity.
Pretending things are ok when they most certainly are not is not healthy for anyone and it won’t help you fix the problem. Country to popular belief, you cannot imagine problems away or make them less powerful by refusing to speak of them.
But it’s also not good to only look at the negatives. Wherever there is bad, there is also something good. I’ve always tried to strike a balance between the two, tempering bad news with fun features such as the Community Member of the Week which runs in Section C each week.
We run the police logs, we investigate local government entities and sometimes make them really angry.
We also take pictures of cute children and animals at fun community events and report on acts of kindness and charity efforts by people in Junction City/Geary County.
Junction City has been through a lot in its history. I’ve been briefed on what transpired in this community before I arrived here and I know a lot of it has been rough.
That doesn’t have to define the community, however.
Junction City has a real chance at self-improvement through programs such as Junction City Main Street.
People need to show up and work together to make good things happen, but I believe if that happens those improvements will take place.
I think there’s real hope for this community and I only wish I could be here to see it all unfold and report on the process.
However, I have been called to do something different and so I guess I won’t be there when it happens.
In any case, I wish you all luck, happiness and a continuance of the journalism I have tried to provide at this paper.
