I want to assure readers that while we’ve had to close The Union office at 222. W. 6th St., and to do so earlier than anticipated, we will continue to put out a weekly paper without that location or a business office of any sort. Thanks to a few key advertisers who have stepped up, we can say with confidence we will get through the summer.
In order to survive, we have to make some adjustments. One of those changes will be a slight reduction in page count from 10 pages most weeks and 8 or 12 pages occasionally to 8 pages most weeks. While this is a cost-saving measure, the main reason for this is I have to be realistic about juggling my time in generating news content for two newspapers. I have not had a day off since Easter, and frankly, I’m exhausted.
I still intend to put out a fully local paper, as that isn’t hard to do here with a lot of events going on, a lot of submissions and a couple of freelancer writer s helping us out.
You may notice less police and court news, though. Generating the criminal docket report for Geary County District Court takes a lot of time and research, so that is one item that will be placed on hold until we can afford to bring in more help.
Without the office at 222 W. 6th St., I know that it will be harder and less convenient for some who want to reach us and talk to us in person. You can reach us through editor@jcdailyunion.com for news, jcadrep@gmail.com for advertising, info@jcdailyunion.com for legals and classifieds, jcunionsocial@gmail.com obituaries and club news. You can call us at (785) 762-5000. My cell number is (785) 268-0442, so you can also reach me that way.
For those are used to buying The Union at the newspaper office, you can buy the paper at our other retail locations, which include:
• Dillions, 618 W. 6th St.,
• Casey’s, 624 S. Washington St.,
• BJ’s Convenience Store at the US-77/K-57 intersection,
• Walmart, Dollar General and the CVS Pharmacy on east Chestnut Street.
You can also buy a copy at coin-operated newspaper racks located:
• In the driveup mail drop-off at the US Post Office,
• In front of the All Bout Grinding Convenience Store 1036 W. 6th St.,
• By the ice machines in front of the Sapp Bros. Travel Center off US-77 at 1913 Lacey Drive,
• In front of our former office at 222 W. 6th St.
We are looking for new retail locations for our papers, so any business interested in selling the paper that way or having a rack in front of their business is welcome to contact me at (785) 268-0442 or through the news e-mail.
Many newspapers got their start by operating out of garages and homes, so it is fitting that as we go through difficult times again, we return to the business model. I’ve very much enjoyed covering Junction City, and will continue to do so for as long as I can to the best of my ability.
That is my promise to you and to this community, who deserve to have an active, local paper.