I want to assure readers that while we’ve had to close The Union office at 222. W. 6th St., and to do so earlier than anticipated, we will continue to put out a weekly paper without that location or a business office of any sort. Thanks to a few key advertisers who have stepped up, we can say with confidence we will get through the summer.

In order to survive, we have to make some adjustments. One of those changes will be a slight reduction in page count from 10 pages most weeks and 8 or 12 pages occasionally to 8 pages most weeks. While this is a cost-saving measure, the main reason for this is I have to be realistic about juggling my time in generating news content for two newspapers. I have not had a day off since Easter, and frankly, I’m exhausted.