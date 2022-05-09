In the fall of 2020, Melissa Sharp was the principal but was suspended after an incident where a student was told she had to remove a hijab that she’d worn to school. A hijab is a Muslim head garment, so of course there was a surge of protest. Rather than fire Ms. Sharp, the school district put her on paid leave for the rest of the year, presumably so as to avoid a lawsuit. It was, in essence, a settlement.
But somebody had to run the high school. This is where it gets a little screwy. Because the district had recently brought Merrier Tartt to town from Alabama to work as a higher-up in the district office, initially to oversee elementary education. But before she worked a day at that, she was shifted to a position to oversee secondary education. Neither of those positions had existed before, and by all appearances do not exist now.
Anyway, they slotted her in as the principal because, they said, she had relevant experience.
That arrangement didn’t last. She was booted from the principal’s position this spring, and last week the school board voted to get rid of her. She’ll presumably be paid through the end of next month; meanwhile the district is paying another person to fill in as principal.
We’re not in on the nitty-gritty of decision-making here, and so I can’t really comment on it. What I can say is this: The school district has hidden behind the “this is a personnel matter, so we’re not going to tell you anything” smokescreen for quite some time now.
Hiding does not make for good decisions.
This is the high school principal in a community with one public high school. It’s an important public position. Taxpayers pay a lot of money for somebody to do that job.
From a distance, it looks like Ms. Tartt was hired for one thing and then crammed into another for the sake of convenience. The entire episode got all bollixed up.
These things can happen. Hiring decisions are always a gamble. And there was a pandemic, so lots of usual procedures went by the wayside.
But moving forward, the school district ought to commit to much more transparency.
Yes, yes. It’s a “personnel matter.” But lots of public institutions actually conduct open searches, or at least have open interviews for finalists – shoot, we’ve covered open interviews for elementary principals and even middle-manager bureaucrats.
It’s messy, and usually boring as watching paint dry. But somehow the decisions end up a lot better.
Something tells me that, had the school district just operated from a position of openness, all of this could have been avoided.