Since acquiring The Dispatch last August and The Union last month and a few controversial editorials I’ve written since, it’s been suggested by more than one reader that I need to go to church more often.
You won’t hear any argument from me.
Since acquiring The Dispatch last August and The Union last month and a few controversial editorials I’ve written since, it’s been suggested by more than one reader that I need to go to church more often.
You won’t hear any argument from me.
However, there is a reason I don’t go all that often – and not because I can’t find the time or need the day to rest or don’t find it fulfilling or one of the thousand of other reasons people say they don’t go church anymore.
Most of my readers don’t know that I grew up in a parochial school. I cherish that time I spent at St. Gregory’s not just for how they shaped me in my formidable years, but also for the tools they gave me to see the world the way I do,
But I’ll be frank – despite the unshakable faith that St. Gregory’s instilled in me, I found church to be extremely dull and boring, and I did not buy it when Father said church was intended be a vision of heaven on Earth. Heaven couldn’t possibly be that boring. This opinion about church continued well into adulthood.
It took a near-death experience to change that. I don’t have a clear memory of the events that led up to that, but the medic who treated me said that was because she gave me something to forget the trauma of the event. She also said she felt it necessary to simulate my death, because that was the only way to save me.
She would not elaborate further, but she didn’t need to. The thing I did remember is objecting strongly to a directive to obtain intelligence by any means necessary, including torture. I did so knowing that it might result in my death, as the command also told us anyone defying that order would be treated as a deserter.
While I don’t know exactly what led to nearly dying, I remember dying, as I had a conversation with God about whether to go back and spare a lot of people I loved a lot of pain, or move on to what comes next. He showed me a glimpse of what heaven is like. I remember hearing the angels sing and a sense of absolute peace and contentment. I realized that death is nothing to be afraid of.
Don’t misunderstand. Despite experiencing that, I am in no hurry to die. Death is also so transformative that you must also give up everything that you are, and I’m not ready for that.
However, since experiencing heaven, every time I go to church and hear the congregation sing, it reminds of the angels singing and experiencing absolute peace and contentment. It moves me to tears every time, as it truly is heaven on earth.
In my profession, I frequently have to put aside emotion – whether it’s mine or someone else’s, to print things that have to go in the paper, be it someone I know in the arrest reports, or an editorial on something certain persons did who I know aren’t bad people but need to learn what they did wasn’t okay.
If going to church gives me peace amidst such decisions like these, perhaps I should take my readers’ advice and go more often.
Ryan Wilson is also publisher of The Clay Center Dispatch
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.