If you’re in 4-H, the county fair is a time of glorious chaos.
The week before, you start assembling projects you couldn’t do in advance such as most food-based projects or that require constant attention such as animals. Probably, you have procrastinated.
If you haven’t, you have my kudos because you’re better than me. I made big plans after every fair concerning what I would do for next fair season and promptly forgot about them until next June.
There’s probably more than one 4-Her in the household — or at least there was in mine — and there’s that to contend with as well.
The scheduling conflicts, the arguments about who’s turn it is to use the kitchen, the general stress of being stuck with your siblings while everyone rushes to finish projects you may or may not have had the opportunity to finish months prior — it’s a unique experience.
I don’t know if any of your siblings ever sabotaged one of your projects.
My brother once picked a hole in an otherwise-perfect bundt cake out of spite.
I’m not the least bit bitter. I’m really not.
Anyway.
I haven’t entered things in the fair nearly as much as I did as a child in part because I don’t have time.
I tried it out this year again — complete with the chaos and procrastination.
I entered two photos I took for the paper in the fair, after getting permission from my boss.
I received this permission weeks before the fair. I didn’t actually start working on it until the day open class entries were due, in accordance with tradition.
Printing off my two photos at Walmart was a bit time-consuming, but not difficult. What was difficult was finding the materials with which to mount my photos. The specifications surrounding open class photography entries don’t leave all that much wiggle room. The displays need to be somewhat uniform so as not to distract from or add to the photos themselves.
They have to be a certain size, mounted in a certain way on white studio matte board and placed in a certain kind of cellophane bag.
Having waited until the last minute, I found myself scrambling around looking for white studio matte board. Did you know how few people in town sell white studio matte board? I sure didn’t, but I learned in short order.
If I had planned in advance, I could have picked some up from the Geary County Extension Office, but I did not plan in advance. Or rather I did, but it was mostly the sort of planning you do while you’re doing other stuff.
I texted someone who I knew had connections with the fair to ask if anyone had any on hand. I finally found some at Twitches Gallery and Gifts.
The photo glue I found at Walmart and luckily they had a few spare bags at the fairgrounds because they were nowhere — and I do mean nowhere — to be found.
Finally, after deciding to actually do this only hours before the photos were due, I turned them in with less than half an hour to spare.
They were poorly mounted. They were up against a bunch of tough competition. In the end, I wound up with two red ribbons. I honestly expected to do worse considering the slipshod job I’d done mounting them.
This is what happens when you wait until the last minute.
But the judge’s comments were appreciated and it honestly felt good just to take part in the fair again, in a part of the fair that I’ve never competed in even as a child in 4-H.
The stress, the running around like a chicken with my head cut off, the last minute rush to do something that should have been done weeks ago brought back feelings and they weren’t all bad ones.
If you know, you know.
And if you don’t, you might try it on for size some time.
There’s a lot to be said for just showing up and participating in community events. It’s fun and it makes those events better.
I highly recommend it.
