The mother of a Chapman baseball player who is a person of color posted on Facebook that the kids on the CCCHS baseball team were making monkey sounds while her son was pitching in their first high school baseball game of the season in Clay Center on March 28.
“As you can imagine I was upset,” the mother posted on Facebook. “I begged the coach that was near the first base for Clay Center to get them to stop, I was laughed at. (My son) did so good at blocking it out but as a mom I was super upset by it. Teaching your kids to have tough skin has definitely hit the top of the hardest things being a parent list.”
The mother also told CCCHS athletic director Greg Ferguson, “Out of your entire fan seating and dug out you did not have one hero to stop it, my son is kind and strong.” She asked that it not be for nothing.
However, USD 379 found that the noises were not racially motivated after looking into it. Their official statement is: “We have taken this report very seriously and worked closely for the last couple of days with all involved including KSHAA and the umpires of the game to determine what occurred and who might have been involved. Through the investigation, it was determined that the actions were not racially motivated.
“However, this doesn’t dismiss the conduct of our baseball team and how their actions affected others. We have taken action to ensure our team displays proper bench conduct and behavior that is in accordance with the spirit of fair play. We have provided apologies for the stress and hurt this situation has caused. Nothing matters more at Clay County Schools than creating a safe, caring and respectful experience for all students, at school and at school-sponsored activities.”
Since then, many from Clay Center have apologized for the incident anyway, including Ferguson, who said the school doesn’t condone that behavior and they would have an informative talk with the kids. The Chapman mother asked it “better include the parents because apples don’t fall far from the trees.”
One Clay Center mother posted that Clay Center “isn’t any worse or any better than any other community” and she “can point out something from each one of our NCKL teams that we played that have done something rude and disrespectful to Clay Center in the past years.”
The problem is that Clay Center doesn’t have a person of color on the team. That makes a big difference when it comes to these sort of jeers. As whites, we don’t get to decide what is and isn’t racist, but we damned sure should recognize it for what it is.
It’s easy to dismiss this as kids being kids and not knowing any better. That’s not what happened here. They’re in high school. They knew what they were doing was wrong and they should have known that making monkey noises when a person of color is around could be taken as racist. If they didn’t know that, this is an excellent opportunity to learn it now and not ever make that mistake again.
This isn’t just a failing by the kids, their parents or even the school. The community as a whole has failed. Like it or not, the rest of the world now sees Clay Center as racist.
I disagree that Clay Center isn’t any worse or better than any other community. Clay Center can do better and we should, especially when it comes to our kids.
We encourage an open dialogue on this issue and encourage the community to give their thoughts or opinion in the form of a letter to the editor.
Ryan Wilson is also publisher of The Clay Center Dispatch