Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher

If you’re wondering what The Union is going to be like under new ownership, here it is in a nutshell: We’re going to take the small-town approach.

As the owner of another thriving newspaper, I firmly believe that is what works in this business. Underneath all of the soldiers and other transients, Junction City really is just a small town with big city concerns; and though the demographics are different from Clay Center (my other paper), we have a lot of other things in common.