If you’re wondering what The Union is going to be like under new ownership, here it is in a nutshell: We’re going to take the small-town approach.
As the owner of another thriving newspaper, I firmly believe that is what works in this business. Underneath all of the soldiers and other transients, Junction City really is just a small town with big city concerns; and though the demographics are different from Clay Center (my other paper), we have a lot of other things in common.
The Clay Center Dispatch started on March 12 150 years ago using the printing press of a failed publication that originally came from the Junction City Union. Not only do we have that shared history, Clay Center too is a community of many political persuasions and all walks of life.
Sometimes I wonder whether we enjoy disagreeing with each other more than getting along, but that community also has an amazing capacity to come together and lift each other up when it matters the most. From what I’ve seen and know of Junction City, this community is the same in that respect.
What is the small town approach when it comes to doing business here? It means we’re going to be here in person. We aren’t just going to sell ads over the phone or by email, we’re going to talk to you and drum up business by coming to you. You’re going to see our editor and other staff members attend events here in town and we hope to see our location at 222 W. 6th St bustling with activity.
The small town approach also means we’re going to fill the paper up with local news. We intend to cram in as much police and court news as we can get in the paper, provide longer reports on events happening, be part of the social clubs and events that make this community one to fall in love with. We will also publish a local community calendar to keep you informed on what’s happening around town.
I have to be frank with you, though. Right now, the Union is not financially solvent. That means we’re going to cut a few things to make it work. That includes a few things you probably won’t miss, including wire reports and news about K-State and Manhattan; and a few things you might miss, including the Screen Guide (effective immediately) and the page of puzzles and games. If you want to continue to receive the Screen Guide, please purchase or subscribe to The Mercury, as they have the same Screen Guide that has been in the Union.
We will also be bumping publication of the paper back a day so that it comes out Wednesday instead of Tuesday, effective next week (March 15), so we can more easily utilize staff in Clay Center to provide shared functions including layout and editing. You might also notice the Union is now a bit wider – 24 inches; instead of 22 inches, which is how wide The Dispatch is. We feel we should be providing you the same product that we provide in Clay Center.
In the short term, you will see a reduction in page count, but that shouldn’t be for long as we intend to increase ad revenue to justify more pages. In about 60 days – perhaps sooner or maybe a bit later – we’ll be adding full-time staff as we gain more revenue to be able to afford them.
Also in about 60 days – and hopefully sooner, we’ll be publishing twice a week instead of once a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. I hope one day the Union can be a daily again, but realistically it may not be in the cards. Until then, we’re going to give you one helluva good local weekly or twice-a-week paper.