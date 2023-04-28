It is with a heavy heart that I write that the next month of publishing The Union may be our last.
Since acquiring The Union in March, I've had to max our line of credit at the bank to keep both of my papers afloat. I had hoped that income coming in from The Union would be enough to offset our budget shortfall, as the acquisition only required us to hire one full-time employee and a couple of freelancers. However, that revenue is only about half of what I was expecting.
The Dispatch brings in between $4,000 to $5,000 a week in revenue. The Union brings in about that much in one month. Our total payroll for both papers runs about $6,000 every two weeks, not counting payroll taxes. Our first-of-the-month bills for both papers, which include rent, carriers, and loan payments, runs about $6,000. Mid-month bills, which is mostly utilities and other services run $2,500; and additionally we have a monthly printing bill of about $6,000, spend about $400 a week in postage to deliver the paper in the mail; and pay freelancers around $1,000 a month. With this kind of revenue shortfall, I may have to shutter both papers.
As of right now, I don't have enough to pay the first-of-the month bills or get through the next payroll. I have reduced staff and not filled positions where I need help, but frankly I have reduced staff as much as I can. Cutting even one person will mean I won't be able to operate both businesses or even one of them.
If I can bring in enough to make payroll in the next couple of days, we might be able to keep going for another month. But realistically, without sustained, committed additional advertising support, we won't be able to keep going for longer than 30 days.
If we do make it to June, my plan is to give up our office space both in Clay Center and Junction City and run both businesses out of our homes, which will save us some overhead, but doesn't solve the budget shortfall. For now, until we get on more stable footing, we'll only be accepting subscriptions on a month-to-month basis, $10 a month for The Union, as I cannot in good conscience take money for something we likely won't be able to deliver in a month.
I want to emphasize to the community and to my employees especially, including those no longer in my employ, that this is no one's fault but my own. I knew when I bought The Dispatch in August that it was a huge risk and that it was very likely I would not succeed. I knew when acquiring The Union, it was a huge risk too. I had hoped to beat the odds.
There is no one single thing that has led us here. Over the years newspapers have been slowly losing advertising, and during COVID The Union and The Dispatch both took a significant hit that we've never quite been able to recover from.
I can't tell you how many times I've heard in the last few months that the newspaper is a dying industry. Advertisers here in Junction City who can afford to advertise tell me they don't need it or we don't hit their target audience. The ones who really need to advertise because their businesses are struggling tell me they can't afford to. Still, we had one new advertiser here who cut her run short because she got so much response from the one ad she placed that she couldn't keep up with the demand it created.
Still, the perception by most people is that newspapers are dying. Maybe they're right. I can't argue with the numbers.
I want to thank those of you who have supported us so well over the years and especially in the last couple of months. Many of you have gone above and beyond to help keep us in business, and I want you to know how much I appreciate that. This community has the amazing capacity to come through in the final hour, and even that doesn't happen now, you should know I've very much enjoyed being part of this community again, and I truly appreciate the opportunity you've given me to be a journalist one last time.
If this has to be goodbye, then we do it by giving you the best possible paper we can for as long as we can. Even if it is just one a couple more. Or a few more than that. Or even a dozen.