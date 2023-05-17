As we congratulate another round of high school graduates, once again I’d like to take some time to give them (and their families) some advice before they enter the world on their own.
FIRST, Don’t be afraid to fail. Because it’s going to happen, and that’s OK. Life, especially at this stage, is all about finding your place in the world; and there’s bound to be a few missteps along the way. You might fall in love with someone that doesn’t quite work out, change jobs or work one that isn’t the most ideal for a little while, change your major or even fail a class. It’s important, though, when you do fail, to pick yourself back up and keep trying.
SECOND, Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something – especially when it’s something that seems impossible. Your generation will have to overcome the impossible – change the course when it comes to climate change, bringing the world together in a time of great division, keeping up with technology. Young people have a great capacity to surprise us, especially when it comes to overcoming the impossible.
THIRD, Don’t be afraid to ask for help. From teachers to coworkers to family to community members, you have a network of supporters who want to see you succeed. Listen to them when they give you advice – especially your parents. They know more than you think.
FOURTH, Don’t worry about having a little bit of fun. As long as you don’t overdo it or do anything illegal, having fun when you’re young is the time to do it; and often that’s how you find friends and significant others who will be with you for life.
FIFTH, Don’t forget where you came from. The values and things that you’ve learned here in this community will serve you well as you embark on the next stage of life. We understand that seeing, exploring and being part of the bigger world is important right now; but we think you’ll find that Junction City is a pretty great place to be, and we want you to not be afraid to come back.
LAST (but not least), call your parents every now and then and let them know you’re OK. Until you become a parent yourselves, you won’t understand how much that means to us – because we know how messed up this world really is and we want to know you’re doing OK. Even if you called them every night, we assure you that wouldn’t be too much.
This is a time in your life when you’re going to experience some pretty amazing things. Not only do we wish you the best of luck in your next adventure, we hope it all comes back around and we’ll see you again. We look forward to seeing and hearing about all the great things you’ve accomplished. When you do, please let us know. We’d love to put it in the paper.
Ryan D. Wilson has a son who is a freshman at K-State and doesn’t call nearly as often as he should (not even once a month).