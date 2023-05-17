As we congratulate another round of high school graduates, once again I’d like to take some time to give them (and their families) some advice before they enter the world on their own.

FIRST, Don’t be afraid to fail. Because it’s going to happen, and that’s OK. Life, especially at this stage, is all about finding your place in the world; and there’s bound to be a few missteps along the way. You might fall in love with someone that doesn’t quite work out, change jobs or work one that isn’t the most ideal for a little while, change your major or even fail a class. It’s important, though, when you do fail, to pick yourself back up and keep trying.

