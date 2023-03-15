Even though the idea was introduced three years ago and the governor is on board, medical marijuana isn’t going to pass in the Kansas Legislature this year, according to Sen. Jeff Longbine, a Republican who was the architect of the bill legalizing medical marijuana.

Currently 37 states, three territories and the District of Columbia allow the medical use of cannabis products, and the idea of legalizing it federally has gained traction in Congress, though the Senate isn’t likely to pass it anytime soon.