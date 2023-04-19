Legislators representing both Clay Center and Junction City said they decided not to vote for the latest school vouchers proposal because of overwhelming opposition they heard from constituents on the topic.

Educational Saving Accounts, which would have allocated to private schools a portion of the funds that public schools received, narrowly passed the Kansas House 64-61 in mid-March and died in the Kansas Senate 17 to 20 on April 7. Despite the failure, House leadership are determined to get some version of school vouchers through – even though the governor would likely feature such a measure if it got to her desk and neither chamber of the Kansas Legislature has enough votes to override her.