Legislators representing both Clay Center and Junction City said they decided not to vote for the latest school vouchers proposal because of overwhelming opposition they heard from constituents on the topic.
Educational Saving Accounts, which would have allocated to private schools a portion of the funds that public schools received, narrowly passed the Kansas House 64-61 in mid-March and died in the Kansas Senate 17 to 20 on April 7. Despite the failure, House leadership are determined to get some version of school vouchers through – even though the governor would likely feature such a measure if it got to her desk and neither chamber of the Kansas Legislature has enough votes to override her.
Our legislators should be commended for listening to constituents on this one and for recognizing that allocated public dollars to private institutions is not only inappropriate, but unfair to public schools, who need every dollar they can get.
We have nothing against private schools. Many in our community are the product of such fine institutions. But private schools don’t have to play by the same rules – and nor do they want to, and that’s OK. They don’t have to take every child that comes to them for an education. Public schools do.
Proponents of school vouchers say they give parents a choice on where to send their kids to school, as the cost of private school is usually the barrier that prevents poorer families from sending their kids to those schools.
We don’t disagree with that assessment, but school vouchers will not help those families pay for or send their kids to private schools. The only thing it will really accomplish is to pull money away from public schools and give it to parochial schools to benefit families of kids already attending those schools who don’t need or even necessarily want it.
If legislators are really interested in doing what’s in kids best interests, they should be addressing the underlying reasons parents send kids to private schools.
According a survey by the Council for American Private Education, religious education is the top reason (64.1 percent), but other factors include “better preparation for college” (62.9 percent), “better student discipline” (61.7 percent), “more responsive teachers and administrators” (60.3 percent) and “improved student safety” (52.9 percent).
If schools addressed those concerns, perhaps there wouldn’t be a desire to offer “a better option: though school vouchers. Public schools can do it by addressing school safety and doing a better job teaching kids.
From what I’ve seen public schools do a fairly good job of teaching kids to rigorous standards and preparing them for colleges; and for the most part, parents should stay out of them doing that.
However parents send kids to private schools for smaller class sizes and more one-on-one attention; and because for whatever reason, their child slips through the cracks in traditional school settings. That’s a problem public schools need to address, but it requires more teachers, more money and thinking outside the box.
When it comes to safety, Kansas schools are fairly safe, particularly in the rural area; but we are concerts policies of not disciplining students or calling the police when they exhibit behavior that is dangerous, disruptive, harmful to others. For example, in both Clay Center and Junction City special needs kids in elementary schools have been attacking and hurting teachers and other children, with very little being done about it. In some of these instances law enforcement should have been called in but weren’t out of fear of administrative retaliation. That needs to change.
Public schools do have problems that will take looking at them in a new way to solve. But they won’t be solved with school vouchers.