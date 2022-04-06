This letter to the editor is concerning the tennis courts at 5th Street Park.
First of all, many thanks to the city for the resurfacing of the tennis courts in the early summer of 2018. It was so nice to have new courts when we, the tennis players, were playing on damaged and dangerous courts. Thank you, Junction City!
Unfortunately, the new court surfaces we were playing on were sub-par, as far as the job the company did, and they had to redo the job in 2020, I believe. Thank you again, Junction City for making them accountable!
Unfortunately, the redo of the court surfacing wasn’t any better and we, the tennis players, are wondering how we can prolong the life of the new surfaces, which have bubbled, cracked and chipped although only being two years old. Most surfaces that are redone don’t show this until five years or so down the road.
There are signs over two of the three entrances prohibiting soccer, skateboarding and bicycle riding, but I have seen soccer players playing some kind of game where they seem to have to hang on the nets and hit the nets.
I have also seen and have been seeing a lot lately… skateboarders!
I have seen them, and I see evidence of chipping the surface of the courts. They leave white streaks all over the courts where and when they ride, and I have found chips in the courts with white streaks next to them.
Isn’t this vandalism? Our courts are more fragile than most, so these courts have bubbled and chipped even without the help of the skateboarders!
The 5th Street Courts are a source of many great memories for me for the last 50 years or so. I have tried to stop the bleeding! Could we have some enforcement of the rules? They do make sense.