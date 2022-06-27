The Supreme Court has spoken, and the right to abortion is essentially ended for the time being. However, this will not satisfy the extreme right-wing forces at all, and it will not give them the result they want.
Due to contraception and many other social factors, women will not by and large submit to roles as shown on television in the 1950s. This is but one bump in the road toward a more just society.
Research has proven that the rate of abortions does not change, whether it is legal or illegal. With the increase in tele-medicine and medication abortion and vast networks to link women and medical providers regardless of geography, patients can still obtain abortions with few effective constraints. No doubt there will be similar efforts to a proposed Missouri state bill which would lead to investigation and prosecution of women who travel across state lines for abortion services.
There will be many other efforts to turn back the hands of time, but they will all ultimately fail.
Bill Maher, with whom I disagree on several issues, famously said what the extreme right-wing forces cannot be achieved through legislation. He is right about that. The right will enjoy this victory briefly, but it will prove to be quite limited. The effort has awakened a sleeping giant. In the end, it will prove to be a minor footnote to the march of human progress.