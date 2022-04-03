Geary County is on the precipice of amazing change. Look around, if you are not seeing it then your eyes have been closed.
In the past 12 months, the school district celebrated the grand opening of Junction City High School, ground breaking of Jefferson Elementary and the selling and soon to be demolition of the old high school facilities.
After being designated 1 of 3 new Main Street America cities in Kansas, JC Main Street quickly set the national precedence illustrating how Main Street cities should grow. Within one year of this prestigious selection, Junction City has witnessed the opening of G. Thomas Jewelers, The Furniture Store and Maple & Birch. Soon the Bartell House will be completing renovation. Maybe the most exciting news is the new initiative to open a Microbrewery at the corner of 8th and Washington; look out summer of 2023!
If business development was not enough, last year’s Oktoberfest was a massive success and this summer we all can look forward to Sundown Salute’s transition to Milford City and Junction City’s inaugural signature event now known as Freedom Fest.
Junction City has seen record sales’ tax revenue, continued debt reduction and increased cash on hand while progressively increasing its spending on city improvements.
Between business development, city revenue and ever expanding local events, the economics of Geary County seems promising, but the future is now solely dependent on Geary County’s third largest economic sector: Healthcare.
From a macroeconomic perspective, healthcare weighs heavily on business decisions while having an economic ripple effect across all industries. When businesses expand to new locations, they weigh several options but in many cases healthcare can be the tie breaker.
Being co-located with Fort Riley, Home to the Big Red One, the county has a large retiree population who are an essential backbone of our eco-system. Retirees typically spend a substantial amount of money in our community. The absence of good healthcare is equivalent to the absence of these incredible retirees.
Finally, to emphasize the impact of a hospital on a community you do not have to look far to see a real-life community who lost their local hospital. In 2015, Independence Kansas’ hospital closed. Residents today still vividly recall the panic, fear and grief that accompanied the closing announcement.
The Kansas Leadership Center’s publication, The Journal, writing about the hospital closing, detailed the initial impact noting, “The transition unfolds chaotically. Finding regional providers to fill in the gaps is possible, but filling every hole left by the absence of a hospital is difficult, if not impossible, to do on the fly. It sets up a scramble.”
The majority of healthcare soon falls on the shoulder of a city’s Emergency Management System, quickly absorbing public revenues and straining the capacity of the EMS professionals. Healthcare professionals in Independence have vacated the city, not only taking high paying jobs but also cutting into the dynamic of a community’s volunteer and charitable capability.
As we bring you back to our local community, we want to shift your eye towards the most recent report by the Kansas Hospital Association. In summary, health care is economics; and without it, it is unlikely the economic expansion we are enjoying will continue.
KHA’s report stated healthcare in the United States typically ranks among a regions top five jobs and income sectors. Healthcare in Geary County is ranked third, employing 1,918 people, which is equivalent to 5.6% percent of all job holders. Our health care sector also ranked third in payer of wages and total income.
Over the past nine weeks, a transition planning taskforce composed of a County Commissioner, County Council, GCH Executive Board Members, Interim CEO, GCH physicians and a facilitator have been meeting to evaluate the current status of GCH and to consider potential plans for financial viability going forward. The task force has recognized the crucial financial challenges that Geary Community Hospital is going through with the consistently negative operating margin over the past five plus years and their depleted cash reserves.
The writing was on the wall and the transition taskforce quickly took action implementing its developed plan. To date, this has included hiring an interim CEO and engaging BKD, LLP to complete a thorough margin improvement. GCH Board has terminated the management contract with CHC. The Interim CEO has secured interim financial leadership and the County Commission has agreed to provide up to $3.5M in financial support to GCH. These funds have been utilized for the BKD assessment and plan, to pay down accounts payable and to support operational cash flow needs. The absence of these funds could mean the absence of local healthcare.
A few key strategies for the Task Force over the next 90 to 120 days include implementing the BKD Margin Improvement plan, forming a leadership team, developing a staffing model, recruiting/retaining critical staff for this model and conducting with implementation a compensation analysis that allows GCH to pay market competitive rates for all job classes. Simultaneously, we plan to create a robust, excellent primary care delivery model that addresses the health needs of Geary County and maximizes the Rural Demonstration designation. The biggest take away includes engaging a robust healthcare partner that may be fully integrated to provide the needed corporate infrastructure to make GCH successful in the future.
The future of our healthcare is bright with the support of you, your community members and elected officials. To achieve economic sustainability and vitality of Geary County, the hospital must remain open because to lose your healthcare is to lose your health and your community.