Recently, there has been some misrepresentation surrounding Geary County employee benefits. This information is being presented to help clarify any confusion or misunderstanding.
After polling other counties and receiving feedback from several, Geary County has one of the most generous holiday benefit packages recognizing and providing 13 days off. With Juneteenth recently being added as a federal holiday, the commission voted to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and use the current Columbus Day holiday as a training day in 2022. This decision did not change the number of holidays granted to the employees, but did allow an opportunity for Geary County to institute the first internal training day available to employees.
While this was not a day directed at serving the public, it was still considered a productive day budgetarily. With the inclusion of Juneteenth as a recognized Federal holiday, the Employee Task Force discussed 2023 holidays. The majority voted to recommend giving up their floating holiday as a training day, instead of Columbus or Juneteenth days. This recommendation was accepted and approved unanimously by the Commission, noting there would still be 13 paid holidays granted to the employees.
Health insurance has also been a topic of discussion. Through July 2022, the county was partially self-insured. If claims are low and there are no catastrophic events, there is low risk for financial loss. However, no one can predict the future.
Because of the potential for financial risk and because the health insurance quote for 2023 included a 14% health insurance premium increase, the County worked with a new broker to find a better deal for both the employees and the County.
From a county budgetary standpoint, this 14% increase would have fallen to the employee to absorb from their paycheck as the County already contributes 91- 96% to an individual plan and 70-75% to all other plans. As a point of reference, ignoring broker fees, the quoted annual increase for an individual plan with a $500 deductible was $1,403, employee/spouse $2,922, employee/child $2,759 and family $4,290. As another point of reference, in considering a change to the level of deductible ($500 to $1500), the premium cost was re-evaluated based on lowest deductible being offered. Again, ignoring broker fees, based on the quote received, the County could keep their percentage contributed to each plan level.
If an employee was previously on and remained on the lowest deductible plan, this was a savings to the employee and kept the budget stable for the County. In addition to this, the out-of-pocket max was also adjusted as a benefit to the plan holder decreasing their burden from $6,350 to $4,500 for an individual and $12,700 to $9,000 for a family. While the deductible did increase, the out-of- pocket max was adjusted as a benefit to the employee, the employee did not see a large premium increase and the County saved taxpayer dollars.
In addition to this, a High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) was added as an option, which includes a Heath Savings Account (HSA) where not only the employee but also the employer contributes money to be used towards medical costs. This is NOT a use-it-or-lose-it plan, as it will always remain with the employee to be used for their benefit.
There have been some issues reported with the benefits of the new vision plan.
These are being investigated by our broker to determine how to move forward.
While there is no system implementation that will be without some challenges, we recognize those involved in preparing and overseeing payroll has expressed not only frustration, but also concerns with the new system. Changes are being implemented and other options are being investigated. The payroll and human resource teams are united in moving forward with the best solution for the county government, and they have the commission’s support on this.
While PTO was discussed in two task force meetings, the intent was not to shove anything down employee’s throats, but rather to provide them with clear and concise information to make an informed decision/recommendation to the commission. The proposed plans are not a disguised version of PTO. PTO is one bank for both vacation and sick leave. The proposals are clearly for two separate plans — one for vacation and one for sick. The changes being proposed encompass the accrual percentages, the maximum carryover and payout allotment.
Overtime policy changes were necessary as some departments were allowing employees to use vacation, sick and holiday pay to get overtime. The policy has been changed to comply with the Department of Labor laws.
It is important to reiterate all decisions made concerning employee benefits were voted on and approved unanimously by the County Commission. The commissioners, in making these types of decisions, will continue to work to balance both the needs/requests of the employees while making sure they represent the best interests for our taxpayer’s dollars.
We value all our employees and appreciate all they do for the county. This commission will continue to look for ways to work more efficiently and provide transparency. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.