Recently, there has been some misrepresentation surrounding Geary County employee benefits. This information is being presented to help clarify any confusion or misunderstanding.

After polling other counties and receiving feedback from several, Geary County has one of the most generous holiday benefit packages recognizing and providing 13 days off. With Juneteenth recently being added as a federal holiday, the commission voted to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and use the current Columbus Day holiday as a training day in 2022. This decision did not change the number of holidays granted to the employees, but did allow an opportunity for Geary County to institute the first internal training day available to employees.

