In the past, the USD 475 School Board has put way too much emphasis on looking good by having the most impressive equipment and supplies.
As an example, I recently went to the USD 475 high school track meet that was held here at the high school. Since I had never been in the new stadium before, I took note of how it was laid out and what it looked like.
To tell you the truth, I was very disappointed with how it was laid out. There seems to have been no consideration given to the fans, the older, gray-haired fans. I say this as the restrooms and the concession stand are placed way down at the end of the football field, and I bet it is a block and a half from the nearest of the fan’s bleachers, let alone the furthest bleachers.
I was very disappointed with the fact that all of the areas for the different events of the track meet were so far from the bleachers. That is except for the running events. In fact, the areas were so far away that I could not even tell which school each of the participants represented by the colors of their uniforms.
The complete lay out of the football stadium looked like the people who put it together wanted to use as much of the 150 acres of land the school sits on as they could. In fact, I could not see what people are looking at when they say this is such a beautiful facility. That is unless they are talking about the aluminum stands looking a little brighter or the chain link fences being a little shiner.
But then again, I would expect little or no criticism of the campus that cost more than $135 million of taxpayer’s money to build. In any case, we will have to live with this for the next 25 years or so. That is until some future USD 475 school administration decides it will cost too much to repair this high school and want to build a new, more impressive one.
The problem with trying to have the most impressive something is the fact that it does not take long before someone else has the most impressive something and you are number two, then number three and soon you are just one of the many.
A good example of this is: it was said we had the most modern of high school buildings when we moved into it last fall. Then at the April 11 USD 475 School Board meeting, we find out that we need to have $900,000 of new security equipment to detect smoking and such in the bathrooms. That is another million dollars on top of the $135 million dollars already spent on the building and grounds. All to have the most impressive facility and by paying little attention to the practicality and functionality of the campus.