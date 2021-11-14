As Commission Chair and Mayor of our community, we have great faith in the current efforts of our Economic Development Committee and Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean. We currently have a lot of great things happening in Junction City/Geary County.
Camso/Michelin exceeding employment goals and expanding their building and operations, Fairview Junction purchasing and moving into an existing building on Perry St. and a huge national buzz about our community with the Junction for Military and Civilian Innovation.
Additionally, we are looking for more and continued growth. We have applied for various funding options at the state and national level to get funding for a new interchange at Taylor Road and I-70. We hope for announcements soon for that.
This interchange is very important to our future growth as a county and city. This opens up another access to and from the west as well as potential sites for industrial and retail development, something we would look to grow as we continue to move forward.
Now, there are a lot of rumors and inaccurate information surrounding prospects that we are working on for this area. As your elected community leaders, we are working diligently to make the best choices for all of us. We live, work and play in Junction City just like all of you, so we also do not want to attract or recruit businesses that aren’t a great fit for us.
We have heard these rumors and want to assure all of you that we are working diligently to make the best choices and also do not want business or industry that doesn’t fit in the area or our workforce.
There are a lot of great things happening economically for Junction City/Geary County and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in our community, region, state and nation.
