It seems to me that the City of Junction City really does not want to put the time, energy or money into growing Junction City. I say this because at every opportunity to grow, Junction City, its government and a vocal share of the city’s population are opposed to it.
This opposition to growth goes back for years. A good example of this opposition to growth was very evident a few years ago when a car dealership wanted to move from 18th Street to a site out near I-70. The City put so many obstacles in the way of the move that finally the owner of the dealership appeared in person before the city commission and told the city commission that he wanted to make the move to help improve the business climate of the city. He said he was having second thoughts because of all the obstacles he was faced with: the biggest of which being the city of Junction City.
The Dealership finally got permission and built their new store and moved out near I-70. It should be noted that it took much longer to get permission from Junction City to build and move than it did to do the actual building and moving.
It seems like each time a business comes before the city commission to get permission to move in or build in Junction City, the city commission should try and help the company move in and grow Junction City. But the truth is, Junction City and its administration seems to put up roadblocks to the business, from requiring some business to have a prescribed number of employees to suggesting that the business locate at a different address than requested.
Even though all this seems to make common sense and be of value to the business, when I hear these suggestions and demands at city commission meetings, red flags go up.
Then there is the ever-presence of free money from levels of government. In fact, all the business has to do is meet and follow this or that set of qualifications. Often these qualifications are contrary to what the Junction City administration wants and the business loses.
As an example of this, some years ago it would have been in the best financial interest of Junction City to close Freeman Airport, but since Freeman Airport had taken Federal Money to upgrade the airfield, Freeman Airport could not close. It could not close because of the strings attached to those past federal grants. All government money comes with strings attached.
Because of all this, it seems to me that the leadership of Junction City really does not want to grow the city. It seems they are happy to remain a bedroom city that depends on the future of Fort Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.