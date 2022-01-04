If hundreds of residents don’t want the meatpacking plant proposed for Taylor Road, then why are the city officials and Economic Development Council still considering it?
At the community meeting, two commissioners said if it is “smelly,” they wouldn’t want it. I say, find one that doesn’t have an offensive smell, and if you do find one that has less of an offensive smell than others, what is your guarantee to residents who voted for you that this one won’t?
From the community uproar and outcry, it is obvious that this is not a fit for our hometown, and many community members feel they have been left in the dark and blind-sided on decisions that will significantly impact their lives. Why is the city still being so secretive when the cattle company has already come forward with their possible plans for a 1,000-head-a-day meatpacking plant?
The community protests won’t stop until the city officials start considering what the residents who pay their tax dollars and cast their votes really want.
Whether you call it a meatpacking plant, a live-kill facility, a vertical beef operation or cattle harvesting, it is still a slaughterhouse.
If a slaughterhouse moves in and becomes the prominent part of our city skyline and offensive smells waft into the windows of cars driving by on I-70, to our kids playing on the school playground and into our backyard BBQs, then Junction City will lose families, longtime residents and the image of JC will decline. Junction city will become known as a slaughterhouse town. A meatpacking plant may create more jobs, but statistics show that those jobs often lead to PTSD, domestic violence and a high turnover in the workers. The town often will experience increased crime, lowered property values, air and water pollution, strain on the infrastructure and that infamous smell.
Proponents of the meat packing plant say the smell will be like Smithfield’s “smoked sausage” smell. This is erroneous since Smithfield is a processing plant (no animals killed at the plant) while a meatpacking plant is a live-kill plant with 1,000 head of cattle slaughtered a day. It has been promoted as an innovative business coming to town. It is innovative in that it will have robotics that reduce jobs, a high-speed production line that sometimes doesn’t stop even for worker injuries, or cattle which the bolt gun doesn’t render unconscious and they enter the slaughtering process while still alive and conscious.
Will the stated 400,000 gallons of water use a day and an estimated 370,000 pounds of solid waste disposed of each day into our sewer system or onto open fields be a strain on our water supply and sewer system? Will the noise of heavy cattle trucks, running 24 hours a day through the night, bother nearby residents? A meatpacking plant will dictate what other businesses would want to go in west of JC, which is the main direction the city can grow.
I appeal to the EDC, city manager and the city and county commissioners: Bring businesses to Junction City and Geary County that support Quality of Life. Build a town and county that prioritizes family values, a cohesive community with clean air and clean water, where infrastructure is strong and well maintained, all the people are well-fed and warm, people really do care for one another and the leaders are open with their citizens and involve the public in decisions that will impact their lives.
Let Quality of Life be our plumb line for economic growth. We have a good thing going with JC Main Street, the C.L. Hoover Opera House, youth groups, food security programs, a new high school with a code of conduct that values each student and a staff that cares, an old high school with the potential of a sports complex, library or learning centers, military heroes as our neighbors, dedicated law enforcement that are making a difference and a rapid response fire department.
Let’s stay the course and let Quality of Life be the deciding factor.
