The 475 School Board meeting Nov. 1 got me thinking about how things have changed. That is, changed when it comes to how we treat people who are or have done wrong. Change has happened like so many other things, slowly over a number of years.
When I was a boy, if I did something wrong, everyone knew about it and I had to make restitution for the wrong. As an example, if accidentally I broke someone’s window, I had to make a sincere apology and Dad would purchase and replace the broken window. Then I would pay the price at home for my mistake; a price that my Dad and Mom thought appropriate. This included me being embarrassed.
Today, if a child breaks someone’s window, the owner of the window will have to replace it. Also, the owner of the window will seldom get an apology, let alone a sincere apology. As to the punishment for breaking the window, most people will not punish the child because who could stop an accident. So in most cases there is no punishment and no embarrassment. That is even for major wrong doings such as fights and stealing.
I know that breaking a window is low on the list of wrongs that a person can do. So as a further example about 15 years ago, while I was working in Kansas City, I had a trailer house that I slept in during the work week and then came home for the weekends. The trailer-house was broken into one weekend and things were broken and stolen. I needed a police report to turn into my insurance company, so I stopped by the local police-station. I told them what I needed and told them that I had heard someone had been arrested for the break-in. I was told that information was on page two of the report.
When the report came, there was no page two. I asked about this and was told that all information about any arrest was restricted confidential information and I had no need to know. So as of now all these years later, I still do not know if anyone was arrested for the break-in, but the one that broke into my trailer knows all about me.
This way of handling things seems really wrong to me. It seems to me that punishment is and should be a major deterrent to doing wrong. But today there seems to be a different rule applied to handing out punishment. I am not sure what the rule is, but it does seem to favor the wrong doer. The rule seems to want to give more protection to the wrong-doer than to the one who was wronged.
