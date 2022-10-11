The time to vote and to decide who will represent us at the county, state, and federal levels of our government is here again. That means it is again time to decide who will represent us and have a say in how much we are taxed, how that money will be spent and on what.

We are not just deciding how our money is spent but how we are going to live in many cases. That is because the people we elect to these public offices have voted on and will one day again vote on things like what speeds can we drive, when and where we can fish, when will daylight savings time start, where beer can be sold and on and on and on.