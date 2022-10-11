The time to vote and to decide who will represent us at the county, state, and federal levels of our government is here again. That means it is again time to decide who will represent us and have a say in how much we are taxed, how that money will be spent and on what.
We are not just deciding how our money is spent but how we are going to live in many cases. That is because the people we elect to these public offices have voted on and will one day again vote on things like what speeds can we drive, when and where we can fish, when will daylight savings time start, where beer can be sold and on and on and on.
My point is, the people we vote into office have a very large say in all parts of our lives.
I have spent many hours in Topeka watching the Kansas Senate and House and some of their committees work. I have watched the goings on of our federal representatives pondering, correcting, and replacing the “Laws of the Land” on C-Span.
It is sad but true that there is seldom anyone at any of these meetings that does not have a very real “Right-Now” interest in what is being discussed. That is manufactures, law enforcers, educators and such but seldom just a private citizen like you or myself.
There are any number of reasons for this very low attendance. Reasons such as people do not have or take time to vote and people believing they can not make a difference. In any case reasons that each of us can live with and not feel guilty about.
Our elected officials see this very low attendance. Many elected officials interpret this to mean that there is very low interest in the subject to be voted on. So the elected official choses to vote in a way that is easily defendable. Even though this is true, it is very hard to argue against. Even when a vote on the other side of the issue is or would have been much better for the public in general.
Even though this is all true, the elected officials also know that only 30-40 percent of the United States citizens vote. So they spend much of their time in office trying to please and make happy the 15 to 20 percent of the population that voted for them. That is many of the elected officials are trying to please the 15 to 20 percent so they can stay in office.
This means that the 15 to 20 percent that voted for the elected official are very powerful. You can be part of that 15 to 20 percent. All you have to do is take the time to stop and vote come election day, November 8.