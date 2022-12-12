I have had some time these last few weeks and I have driven around town to see what was happening in our community. Every time I turned a corner I seemed to run into a road construction project. Most of this is good because I drive over some streets that have not had a new coat of blacktop in 30 years.
I also drive by schools that have been erected to replace older schools that are not much over 30 years old. Replaced because someone decided that it cost to much to keep up the older buildings and new buildings would help make the children “College Ready.”
Also, I did not have to drive extra careful to avoid children at play outside even though there was no school during many of my drives.
Then the radio tells me that the United States test scores in Science, Math and Reading have fallen in the last couple of years. I wonder were this puts us now when in 2015 the United States was not even among the top 20 nations of the world when it came to these test scores.
To top it off when I got home I heard that someone I knew had flown overseas to get a second opinion on what was wrong with him and how to fix it.
When I heard that, it all kind of came together for me.
When I was in school we were required to memorize the multiplication tables, to learn spelling words and on the list went. We had to take 4 years of English in high school along with 4 years of Math, history and more. To say the least these requirements have been changed and down graded a lot. I know it is now commonly believed that there is no need to know much of the old stuff because if you ever need it you can find it on the internet.
I had to learn all kinds of boring stuff to graduate from the eight grade. But every day I still use those things that I had to learn in that one room school with all 8 grades and one teacher in the same room.
My later school years got very interesting but what I learned I have used very little if ever.
I believe the same is even truer for todays students and this has led the way to the bad turn in the education of our students today.
An important part of my education was “Critical Thinking.” That is the analysis of all available facts, evidence, observations, and arguments on both/all sides of an issue when making a decision.
Today, Critical Thinking is no longer taught at any level of education. That is, our children are only taught to look the answer up on the computer.
This leads to poor decisions in deciding whether to spend money on streets, when to replace a building, let our children outside or anything else.