I have had some time these last few weeks and I have driven around town to see what was happening in our community. Every time I turned a corner I seemed to run into a road construction project. Most of this is good because I drive over some streets that have not had a new coat of blacktop in 30 years.

I also drive by schools that have been erected to replace older schools that are not much over 30 years old. Replaced because someone decided that it cost to much to keep up the older buildings and new buildings would help make the children “College Ready.”