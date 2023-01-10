Last Saturday while working on my family’s history/genealogy I was trying to find an obituary of someone who died about 3 years ago. I could not find the obituary on the internet. I could not find it on any of the websites that I normally find obituaries on. This did not surprise me as there are fewer obituaries written for people now than there were several years ago, far fewer.

Fewer obituaries are only one way that people are choosing to not let others know about themselves. They are claiming that medical records, school records, along with newspaper articles (favorable and unfavorable) among many other things are private.

