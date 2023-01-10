Last Saturday while working on my family’s history/genealogy I was trying to find an obituary of someone who died about 3 years ago. I could not find the obituary on the internet. I could not find it on any of the websites that I normally find obituaries on. This did not surprise me as there are fewer obituaries written for people now than there were several years ago, far fewer.
Fewer obituaries are only one way that people are choosing to not let others know about themselves. They are claiming that medical records, school records, along with newspaper articles (favorable and unfavorable) among many other things are private.
To me this does not make sense because at the same time that this is happening people are putting more and more of the trivial information about themselves out over the internet. That is things like, where they are, what they are doing and pictures of themselves in all manners of compromising posses.
With no thought given to the fact that if someone was trying to do something bad to them the perpetrator could find all the information needed on the internet. All the information that is needed to paint a bad picture of them amongst the voluntary information given by the targets themselves. There is no need to look through the records of what happened days and years ago. Information that is recorded in newspapers and public records.
This leads to the fact that of the hundreds if not thousands of obituaries and other articles that I have looked though over the years I have found few that are derogatory to the person. But it seems like every time I go to Facebook and such I find a steady stream of posts that when put together create a very negative impression of the person creating the posts.
This is strange because we do not want our neighbor to know that we are taking medicine for the flu but we want everyone to know that we have a hangover. Or we do not want others to know that we are getting “D’s” in school but we want them to know we are sleeping in class.
Where does this upside down way of looking at the world come from? Does it come from the fact that so many want fame and to standout from all the rest of us? So to standout they choose to do odd or unusual things. Then since so many of them are trying to standout they have to do even more odd, unusual, or dangerous things.
I believe this is the case and that this is leading the United States down a path that is very dangerous to the health and survival of our nation. That is, when the leaders, contrary to what they say, are more concerned with their own popularity and well being than that of the organization, there is no were to go but down.